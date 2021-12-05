Herds are thundering, that having nothing to do with Marshall University and all to do with that most bovine of creatures, the politician.
Republicans here clutch supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, own the executive and judicial branches and hold all statewide offices. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is the last major Democrat standing. A new legislative session begins next month with the party in superpower still wearing the look of the dog who caught the car and wonders what to do with it.
Editors, armchair quarterbacks and old white men specialize in offering advice no one wants, and the author is all of these. But the stupormajorities need all the help they can get, evidenced by their first go at power earlier this year, when the legislative session resulted in a fittingly abortive attempt at excising the state income tax as a means of jump-starting an economy belching coal fumes. Republican efforts on social issues, such as a transgender ban in athletics, provided solutions without problems and accentuated West Virginia’s neanderthalian image.
So here are some thoughts to aid the state’s Grand Olds in navigating their way to the posteriors they left behind:
Forget Democrats. They threaten Republicans the way bugs threaten windshields. They are a minority split into irrelevant parts, to wit:
- News flash to the party’s 2020 gubernatorial primary loser: Progressives in West Virginia compose a movement only in a Vermont senator’s imagination.
- Democratic centrists here are Republicans in waiting. A generation will pass before the blues regain power.
- Liberals are sailing into the wind and breaking it. Republicans combating liberal causes breathes air into liberals’ lungs where otherwise they’d have none.
Alas, what is a superminority without life given it by the other side?
Stop swinging at social phantoms. Instead, try halting the state’s so far unyielding slide into economic abyss.
Recall the election of 1992, when Bill Clinton, a Democrat on the ballot and in the bedroom but largely a Republican in governing, captured the presidency heeding campaign strategist James Carville’s constant refrain, it’s the economy, stupid.
Before Clinton’s victory, Republicans held the White House 20 of 24 years, their run broken only by Jimmy Carter’s 1976 win in the shadows of Watergate. Aided by a recession and President George H.W. Bush’s absence of campaign skill, Clinton upended Republicans. Once in office, he presided over economic growth and even managed a budget surplus. This virtually reversed the prevailing trend, allowing Democrats to hold the Oval Office for 16 of 24 years ending in 2016.
Skilled management of the public’s money and a thriving economy are things Republicans once promised, though they less frequently delivered. They dutifully checked social litmus boxes but oriented their pitches to the larger electorate around pledges to spend wisely and create jobs.
Their perceived or real failures in these areas effected their demise. Had a recession not clouded the second half of the first Bush presidency, the elder might have landed a second term, despite being matched in the general election against a man of superior political skill in Clinton.
Moods of the voting populace are driven by circumstances of the moment, none greater than those economic. Clinton understood this and remained tightly focused on that fact when his attention wasn’t diverted by private pursuits of feminine persuasion. This helped him decisively win re-election and propelled him to iconic status despite having a pimp’s morals and a john’s libido.
It would behoove Republicans to pay heed to Clinton’s approach to the business of politics and business itself. That, in turn, would benefit a state buried to its hind parts in economic gloom.
West Virginia needs its leadership to get about pumping life back into the state. Beating the beaten drum of social issues will play to the red masses, but the surest means to retain power would be to rejuvenate the economy and keep it humming.
The task is daunting. The state’s education and health systems are broken. Its workforce is untrained and unready for life apart from coal. Smart minds must be put to the mission of finding smart solutions to the complicated array of problems left this generation by the failed leadership of the past.
But people are elected to attack challenges such as these, not pad their pockets and resumes. West Virginia’s supermajorities, statewide office holders and chief executive can either strive to transform a place lost in its own history or allow the future to roll on without us.
A new session looms with elections to follow. If the people in power won’t act to get this state’s economy moving, voters should do themselves a favor and run that plundering herd straight out of town and back to the Dark Ages from whence they came.