As a child of the 1970s and a lifelong fan of Pittsburgh sports, I remember that as a glorious decade. Jack Lambert and Joe Greene menaced opposing offenses, Terry Bradshaw hurled spectacular bombs and Lynn Swann leapt into the heavens as the Steelers won four Super Bowls in six seasons. Roberto Clemente rounded bases arms and legs flailing, Willie Stargell blasted fastballs into the upper deck and the Pirates boogied their way to two World Series titles. The Penguins … well, you can’t have everything.
But, truth be told, the 1970s were a terrible time, and not just because of bell bottoms and sideburns. Sports are about escape, and the Steelers and Pirates provided Pittsburgh the ultimate respite from a reality that hung over the place the way soot once clung to clothes, rooftops and everything else, when the town was, as writer James Parton put it, “hell with the lid taken off.”
That depiction, penned in an 1868 piece for the Atlantic and glued to the city for generations, hardly fit by the time the Steelers began collecting Vince Lombardi trophies. Foreign competition, outdated technology, labor tension and a familiar American plague, gross mismanagement, killed steelmaking in the U.S. and drove a dagger into the chest of the Pittsburgh economy. Smoke billowed no more from mill stacks, and skies that had been black by day turned blue.
Despair settled in like winter without end. By the dawn of 1983, the ranks of the region’s jobless had soared past 200,000. In Beaver County, where I was residing and attending high school at the time, the unemployment rate hit 27.1%, higher than in the worst days of the Depression.
Just to give everyone an extra kick in the stomach, the Steelers and Pirates weren’t any good either.
Nonetheless, something good happened on the way down the tubes. In 1976, John Craig arrived at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the town’s morning newspaper.
Over his ensuing 26 years as the PG’s top editor, he elevated what was by all accounts a good newspaper when he arrived into one that was, by all accounts including its own, great when he left. The PG, in fact, began printing under its flag the proclamation: “One of America’s Great Newspapers.” A friend of mine used to say that line would be accurate if only the PG would drop the word “great.”
Craig was notoriously contrarian, deliberately unconventional and, as the PG’s Gary Rotstein wrote, an “energetic, sometimes acerbic, idea-pusher.”
That, Rotstein explained, initially put the editor at odds with people in his own newsroom, which he thought mirrored the city: “rather insular, set in its ways, lacking vision.”
Today, once familiar cliches about Pittsburgh are forgotten. In Parton’s time and through the 1960s, smoke was “an evil only to the imagination.” Now, the smoke is gone and, in its absence, stands a colorful, vibrant city, fueled by higher education and health care rather than steel and industry scions.
No small bit of credit for this belongs to Craig, who was more than an editor. He was a leader and a visionary who helped steer the city and region past their perpetual hand-wringing over steel.
Among his most important efforts was an initiative called “PG Benchmarks,” which measured the region’s standing economically, educationally and demographically. During his time at the PG, Craig became, in the words of Rotstein, “among the biggest boosters of the region and at the same time one of those most likely to cogently explain its flaws.”
PG Benchmarks was a primary means for both. So, too, were his insightful weekly columns. “Our troubles,” he wrote in one, “are almost entirely attitudinal and self-inflicted. … Our root problem is timidity and parochialism, twin specters that have stymied our adjustment to changing times.”
Those words could have been written for this state. Craig’s approach most certainly applies. It was oriented in hard facts, which he and his staff gathered relentlessly to help point the region forward; clear-headed thinking; and a willingness to both confront the truth as it existed and adapt to the needs of the times.
These are essential building blocks for West Virginia to march beyond the decline of the past 70 years. Western Pennsylvania seemed every bit as doomed in Craig’s day as the numbers and West Virginia’s critics say this state is now. That prophecy can either be self-fulfilled by the people of our time doing nothing, or it can be proved false by us dedicating ourselves to charting a new course, starting with measuring where we are and where we want to go.
Whatever we do, we cannot remain in place. We can slide deeper into the abyss or rise from it. Make no mistake. The choice is all our own. Just because the 1970s aren’t coming back doesn’t our future days can’t be our brightest yet.