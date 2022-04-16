On goes the beat in the administration of Gov. Jim Justice, the ranks of those parting from it growing as the cocoon around him thickens. Top health officials frequently find their differences with him irreconcilable, but details are scant. Justice declares it his mission to be transparent. It is his mission to be this in the way it was Edward Smith’s to reach shore by crashing into an iceberg.
Jeremiah Samples, former deputy secretary of the massive state Department of Health and Human Resources, is the latest to split from Justice. During his online virus press briefing Monday, the same day Samples released a statement about his departure, the governor noted of his former administrator, “if things didn’t work out or anything, you know, he’s an at-will employee,” meaning Samples legally could be fired without cause or for any cause within the law.
Whether this happened in Samples’ case is not publicly known, though the governor’s remark and Samples’ own, noting differences between him and his superior, Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch, indicate a forced departure.
The two sides divided over splitting the agency, a move Samples favored and the Legislature approved in a bill Justice vetoed March 30, a week before the deputy secretary’s termination of employment. Crouch was an outspoken opponent of halving his agency. Justice acknowledged DHHR’s myriad struggles but said Monday the bill he rejected “could have blown our legs off.”
By Samples’ account, DHHR already is hobbled and growing lamer.
“Despite having an allocated budget of [about] $7.5 billion, tireless dedication by wonderful staff and commissioners, and an expectation for success from the Governor, [the] DHHR has struggled to make, and even lost, progress in many critical areas,” Samples wrote in his release. “Child welfare, substance use disorder, protection of the vulnerable, management of state health facilities, EMS and provider capacity, supporting client transition from public assistance to the workforce, contract management, and many more DHHR responsibilities have simply not met anyone’s expectation, especially my own.”
Few people dispute Samples’ assessment. The problems he cites are a plague in this state. DHHR is a shepherd’s stew of agencies ranging for the Bureau of Behavioral Health to the Office of Inspector General. Large bureaucracies are by nature clumsy and plodding. This perhaps ill equips DHHR and its staff of 6,000 to respond nimbly to health and other crises perpetually forming in this state.
It is also the nature of those leading bureaucracies and those inhabiting government’s halls to clutch at power and jockey for it, meaning there could have been a struggle between Crouch and Samples that the latter ultimately lost.
We, of course, know nothing for sure. We do know it’s not the first time Crouch clashed with one of his own. He forced the resignation of former state Health Officer Cathy Slemp in June 2020 over her failings in “a series of recent events involving issues under her direct control.” Justice publicly criticized her over reporting errors. She urged Crouch and others to “stay true to science.”
Speculation abounded that the governor would have preferred numbers cooked to those that showed the state struggling to keep pace with the spread of COVID-19. All that was clear about Slemp was she was abundantly qualified, having obtained her doctorate from Duke and a master’s from Johns Hopkins, and she left her post by way of a high road to Justice’s customary low.
I don’t know Jeremiah Samples from Junior Samples, and maybe the former is no more suited to the job he left than the latter. But the worsening of the maladies Samples listed in his release is mostly, if not entirely, irrefutable.
It chagrins Justice that he is not universally appreciated for his efforts to combat COVID-19, but the facts speak ill. He refused to rile the masses by imposing mandates. West Virginia ranks high for death rates and low for vaccination rates, another variation of, as Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler might put it, “the same old story, same old song and dance” in a state where political excuses run as high as the mountains.
Only the blithely obtuse could think we’re getting straight answers about Crouch’s DHHR. This is the same administration that won’t release records on the Governor’s Mansion on the grounds he lives there when everyone in town knows he does not, the same one that won’t allow the governor in the same room with reporters for his COVID-19 press briefings.
His answer is to simply trust him, the line of every hustler since George Parker started selling the Brooklyn Bridge. Some of us simply aren’t buying what he’s selling.