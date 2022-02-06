Imbecility is a cancer with which America is riddled.
A rudimentary understanding of history and a modicum of common sense would provide an antidote, but we all know how some among us feel about anything inoculative.
Beyond the tiresome fist-shaking and hand- wringing over the damn virus, corrosive forces are at work unseen not because they are not plainly visible but because people seeing red can’t see straight.
Government always has been secretive, a realm where deals are done in back rooms so self-interest can be served without the restraint of open unseemliness. But the shroud is expanding.
Institutions in this state at an escalating rate are seeking to insulate themselves from the taxpaying public. Recent evidence appears in the form of state Senate Bill 441 and House Bill 4260. Continuing evidence appears in the form of the Board of Governors at West Virginia University.
Sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, Senate Bill 441 ostensibly “clarifies” how to obtain juvenile incarceration records. The clarity is that under the proposed law, no records could be obtained without a court order. Juvenile records typically are sealed already, a reality few contest. Trump’s clarification also would cut public access to adult inmate and jail employee records, meaning records for anyone inside taxpayer-funded state lockups would be blocked, absent a court order, not a thing easily obtained.
Under the legislation, information could be released only to the state Department of Homeland Security, a law enforcement officer in an investigation or the Juvenile Justice Commission.
As Charleston Gazette-Mail reporter Lacie Pierson explained in her story about the Senate’s 34-0 vote Monday to adopt the bill, the measure comes at a time when the state’s jails are overfilled and understaffed.
Legal authority to take from someone his or her freedom is an extraordinary power wielded routinely. That authority is conceded to law enforcement and the penal system as a necessity in maintaining an orderly society. Those who possess this power should be held, and should expect to be held, to account to ensure it is not abused. Public accountability cannot happen when information about those working in jails and those confined in them is blocked from public view.
Reasonable constraints on media and the public’s ability to obtain juvenile and personnel records exist under the law already and are necessary. This measure goes far beyond reasonable and necessary.
Who asked for it? The state Department of Homeland Security, the taxpayer-funded agency responsible for West Virginia’s penal system. Trump tells us this law is about maintaining the confidentiality of juvenile records. Rubbish. It’s about shielding Homeland Security from scrutiny.
Meanwhile, Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, owner of an online news website, continues his crusade against the Beckley Register-Herald with House Bill 4260, legislation that might not doom the local daily but which could decimate weekly newspapers across West Virginia.
The law seeks to move government legal advertisements to a state website and reduce requirements for those ads to appear in local newspapers. Steele and his legislative lock-steppers assert this would save taxpayer money, but this claim is specious. Governments charge fees to recoup what they spend.
More importantly, the original intent of legal advertising laws here and elsewhere is to ensure the ads are seen. That’s far more likely in a newspaper than on an obscure government website where few people will be likely to wander, especially in a state with one of the nation’s lowest broadband connectivity rates.
Steele pretends he’s seeking savings. He is on a vendetta against a single newspaper that does not advocate his political views. That vendetta could make government far less transparent, not only by direct effect of the law but by its certain residual effect, undercutting weeklies of a primary source of income and likely driving them from existence.
Of course, newspapers oppose the law because it would cost them money. But newspapers tell you as much. There is more to the story that they also will tell you. Not Steele. He favors the law because of pure self-interest. Let’s hear him admit as much. Don’t waste your time waiting.
While the Legislature seeks to close the curtain tighter, WVU’s Board of Governors continues flouting open meetings law, the topic of a lawsuit filed by the Gazette-Mail. The board says the public has no business hearing its deliberations on the university budget, though that budget is lined with taxpayer money. Neither should the public hear discussions about tuition increases. Or COVID-19 response. Never mind that it’s the state’s flagship public university.
Some people think taxpayer-funded institutions should be allowed to work in the shadows, out of sight and beyond public reach. That’s how it works in Russia and the republics of China and North Korea. Some people should try living in those places rather than helping this one become them.