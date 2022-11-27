The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This country does not forget her history so much as having never known it, rendering at once invisible while indelible the imprint of Jay Cooke.

Following the Civil War and the Union effort that he helped finance, Cooke became intoxicated with Duluth, Minnesota, and the notion of rail connecting the Pacific to the Great Lakes. His bank poured depositors’ money into financing construction of the Northern Pacific Railway but overestimated available capital and collapsed. That was a spark in the tinder that set off the Panic of 1873 and the subsequent Long Depression.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

