Incognizance of history begets banality, particularly in populist and pop culture swirls, where Watergate analogies are trotted out by clods who couldn’t tell a tape from a tap.
That period carries intrigue lost in its caricatures, principally of its central figure, Richard M. Nixon, a crook, yes, but also a man of intellect, ideas and stunning contradictions.
Lines leading to him and our current condition cross this place. Were it not for West Virginia, Nixon might have ascended to the presidency in 1960. In the Democratic primaries, John F. Kennedy took the Mountain State, famously buying votes en route to toppling Hubert Humphrey and winning the party nomination.
Nixon lost the popular vote by less than two-tenths of 1%, the narrowest margin since 1884. Kennedy won Illinois by 9,000 votes, a range presumably within reach of Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley, whose Democratic machine controlled Cook County. The gap was tight in Texas, too, where Lyndon Johnson, Kennedy’s running mate and future successor, had been nicknamed “Landside Lyndon” for his handiwork in a Senate race a dozen years earlier.
Swinging Illinois and Texas would have given Nixon the Electoral College. Republican National Committee Chairman Thruston B. Morton, a Kentucky senator, led a challenge of the results in those states and nine others. The effort dragged into December but faltered with Nixon failing to turn a single state and Kennedy gaining three electoral votes.
Whether Nixon conceded the inevitable or halted protests for the good of the country is a point of contention among his detractors and those depicting him more favorably, a group that includes former administration official John R. Price, a man with West Virginia roots.
A cousin of Jon Cavendish, a local Realtor and friend of this column’s author, Price graduated from Grinnell (Iowa) College in the same year as the Nixon-Kennedy epic, studied at Oxford as a Rhodes scholar, obtained a law degree from Harvard and rapidly ascended in politics thereafter.
Price eventually cast his lot with Nelson Rockefeller, longtime governor of New York, eventual vice president under Gerald R. Ford and uncle to Jay Rockefeller, the former U.S. senator and West Virginia governor. Price worked for Nelson Rockefeller during his aborted presidential bid in 1968.
That led Price to Nixon by way of Daniel Patrick Moynihan, the future senator who served under Nixon as executive secretary of the Council of Urban Affairs. Price worked for and succeeded Moynihan in the White House.
A Nixon administration job was not an aspiration of Price’s. He initially balked at the prospect. A mentor goaded him, advising after Nixon gained the party nomination, “You’re a Republican, aren’t you? Don’t be squeamish about it. Of course, you work for Richard Nixon.” That mentor, John Doar, later led the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation into Nixon.
All this and the far larger story of Nixon evince the difference in the times. The conservatism of the moment was a significant factor, but it was not the singular force of the Republican Party. As Price explains in his acclaimed book “The Last Liberal Republican,” Nixon diverged sharply from shallow thinkers’ shorthand of him as an archetype of the corrupt conservative.
He engineered the creation of the federal Environmental Protection Agency and sought sweeping welfare reforms aimed at lifting people from the bottom. That was part of a moderate vision shared by Rockefeller and Price, founded in the logic that increasing opportunity for those struggling to find it bolsters the economy and improves the lots of people of all walks.
Wonks of the policy mold of Nixon, Dwight Eisenhower, Nelson Rockefeller, Moynihan and Price viewed government as a potential engine for good. They believed both in fiscal prudence and shrewd investment in growth. Without this, Moynihan feared, trust in institutions would corrode, leading to societal collapse. His concerns seem prescient now.
Nixon, of course, fed this distrust with the Watergate scandal. This reflected an aide’s depiction of him as one vacillating between rage and generosity. Neither the party nor the country tolerated the darkness of the man they sent twice to the Oval Office.
America was of a kinder spirit regarding those trailing in the chase for a better life and of a far firmer, less-forgiving mind regarding public corruption. Today, nothing matters but the side one takes.
Scandals are manufactured against the opposition and real corruption is ignored so long as the crooks wear the right hats.
A saner, stronger country would emerge were we to forgo attaching the Watergate suffix at every turn to instead cultivate a genuine understanding of the time and an appreciation for its many lessons.