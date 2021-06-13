Few things are quite so fearsome as lawmakers out to do good by way of legislation. The country — hell, the whole damn world — would be better if lawmakers satisfied their lust for benevolence by helping an old lady across the street, adopting a kitten or dropping a few bills in a busker’s box.
Ask Kenneth Zeran. Or Ellen Batzel. Or yourself after learning what legislative leg-dribbling binds those two and others.
A quarter-century ago, Zeran sued AOL. He was angry and had a right to be. Six days after Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people by blowing up a federal building in Oklahoma City, a post appeared on an AOL bulletin board hawking T-shirts declaring, among other things, “Visit Oklahoma … It’s a blast.” The posts listed a phone number belonging to Zeran, a television producer in Seattle.
No one knows who made the posts, but it wasn’t Zeran. He was flooded with calls. A radio DJ urged listeners to let Zeran know just what they thought of him. Zeran thought AOL should bear responsibility for leaving the posts online. But AOL got a pass.
So did Ton Cremers, the Dutch publisher of a listserv known as the Museum Security Network. Cremers republished an email from a handyman who worked odd jobs at Batzel’s mountain home in North Carolina. The handyman claimed in the email that while repairing Batzel’s truck, the widely respected lawyer told him she was the granddaughter of Heinrich Himmler, one of Adolf Hitler’s top henchmen. Smith also claimed art stolen from Jews during World War II lined the walls of Batzel’s home. Cremers posted a message saying the FBI had been informed.
None of this was proved. Batzel denied it all. She was angry and had a right to be. She sued. Her case went nowhere.
Had we printed the same claims in the same fashion in these pages, Batzel would have sued the company that owns this newspaper and won. Similarly, had we done the same to Zeran, linking his phone number to some clown hawking T-shirts mocking people killed in the deadliest domestic terrorist attack in the country’s history, Zeran also would have sued and won.
But the digital titans of the world, both then and now, are shielded from responsibility by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Newspapers are shielded only from the massive profits digital companies haul in from others’ labor, principally that of content providers such as us, you and every damn fool who believes the world needs to know what he or she thinks.
Much of the Communications Decency Act crumbled under Supreme Court scrutiny. The law aimed to ban the spreading of “indecent” material online. Section 230 survived. Pushed by Reps. Chris Cox, R-Calif., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the legislation sought to protect online platforms from the republication rule, which makes publishers liable for material they republish.
If you write a letter to the editor making a false claim that damages someone else’s reputation, the newspaper can be sued even if it was not the originator of the claim. Absent Section 230, that principle conceivably could apply to digital platforms. That might have provided incentive to social media companies to police a certain foreign power’s use of their platforms to incite political division, playing both sides against one another, with a barrage of false information — fake news on both sides — in advance of America’s 2016 elections.
Instead, Section 230 states: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected.”
In April 1996, two months after Section 230 took effect, Zeran sued. He contended that once AOL was apprised the material about him was false, the online provider had a responsibility to block the posts. Section 230 sheltered AOL. Nothing sheltered Zeran.
Wired magazine’s cover story this month walks readers through these and other details about Section 230. It includes smart people, supposedly well-intentioned, hailing Section 230 as upholding the First Amendment’s free speech protections. To hear these people tell it, upending Section 230 would lead to the instant disintegration of the internet as we know it. Free speech would be imperiled.
But the internet and free speech exist beyond America’s borders without Section 230. Without Section 230, Wired declares, “today’s social media giants could not exist.” They could not exist if they had to play by the same rules as newspapers and others subject to defamation claims? They could not exist if they could not feast off wild lies unimpeded by ethical and moral responsibility?
In that case, let them die. Newspapers, broadcasters and others must play by rules and incur the expense of it. Their digital competitors play in a world of no rules and make all the money. It’s time to end that madness. It’s time to repeal Section 230.