When people cared about such things, they recognized that part of life’s beauty is its complexity, which applies to nature and humans who give definition to existence and history. We recognize there is more to what we see, that few things are quite so simple as they initially appear, that there is a world beyond the visible, that we are, each of us, studies in contrasts.
Such thinking is lost in the modern moment, when the inclination is to paint every action and all people in broad strokes, right and wrong, good and evil, moral and dastardly. We’ve lost sense of the fact that within all of us each of these traits swirl and all the others in between. This fascinates the healthy, active mind about life and people.
Few among us intrigue more in the current setting than Joe Manchin, this state’s senior U.S. senator. The Charleston Gazette-Mail, published by HD Media, which also publishes The Herald-Dispatch and weeklies throughout southern West Virginia, has named Manchin its West Virginian of the Year.
Editors at the newspaper understood this selection, which to us seemed a natural, will be misunderstood by people on both sides of the political divide. Some on the left will brand the choice a kind of heresy, while some on the right will think it an affirmation. It is neither. The selection of Manchin, arguably the most powerful figure in the country and therefore the free world, is based on that fact alone and no other.
He is, to borrow from conservative icon William F. Buckley, standing athwart history yelling stop, to the chagrin of President Joe Biden and progressives. Whether Manchin is right to do so depends on one’s politics. But the fact that he can do so sets Manchin apart. His moment, as we and others have described it, is among the most unique in the annals of the country. On that, those who view him as a villain and those who view him as a hero should be able to agree.
That also is the precise reason for our decision. It is not, to our thinking, a title of merit or honor, but one of recognition that this is his time, for better or worse. Reporters Mike Tony and Joe Severino explore that topic in detail.
For my part, I will offer that I side with neither Manchin’s detractors nor his supporters, at least not in the entirety of their arguments, though I might concede specific individual points. The attempts to persuade him to swing in favor of Biden’s so-called Build Back Better bill and voting reform sometimes are so naïve they become comical.
Those who say Manchin’s intransigence would doom him in a re-election bid or another run at governor are either willfully deluded or dunderheaded. Their idea of being informed presumably is to watch cable television news, which is to depth what mud puddles are to oceans. Manchin giving Biden fits is his surest path to victory in a state where two-thirds of voters went for former President Donald Trump and his pal Gov. Jim Justice in the last election.
Were he to swing firmly to the left, Manchin could count on marching out of office once his term ends and remaining locked out of elected office in West Virginia for the rest of his life. Those who think otherwise are fools, regardless of their political positions.
The questions that prevail about Manchin are about his motives, which requires knowing him in a way few outside his immediate sphere could. Does he sincerely believe what it seems no serious thinker could, that coal has an enduring future in energy, or is he more interested in the money he personally makes from it? He affirms the former, but if the latter is true, he could hardly be expected to admit it. He warned of looming inflation partly driven by government spending, and the fact of inflation appears to substantiate him, but is that why he opposes Build Back Better or is it that he knows backing it could imperil his election hopes in 2024?
Regarding his moment, Manchin has said he does not relish it, but doesn’t he savor the money that flows into his campaign coffers from it? Well, he wouldn’t be inclined to say, would he? Is Manchin taking stands against the progressive wave because of conviction, because he must in a deeply red state or because he is, as his harshest critics claim, a pure opportunist?
We don’t claim to know. Truth frequently lies between the extremes, and that might well be the case with Manchin. Wondering over these things makes him interesting. And, this time, it made him West Virginian of the Year.