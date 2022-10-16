As newspapers teeter and some fall, gaps are widening with a few scattered souls scrambling to fill the void.
South of Chicago, Amethyst J. Davis, a former New York University student, has started the Harvey World Herald, a neighborhood newspaper covering Harvey, Ill., a town so thick with corruption, the feds recently raided City Hall and the police department on the same day. The story of Davis’ effort to chronicle the woes in her hometown is recounted in the latest edition of Editor & Publisher, the industry trade journal. The odds for her fledgling publication are long.
“How do you build advertising if you’re in a community where a third of the community lives at or below the poverty line?” Davis told reporter Victoria Holmes.
How to build advertising is the question newspapers everywhere are asking. How to replace lost reporting is a question less discussed but not less important.
In Western Pennsylvania, Andy Conte, creator and director of the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, is promoting what he calls “citizen gatekeepers,” people in a given community who gather and share news. He details this concept in a recent book, “Death of the Daily News,” which unfurls the impact of a newspaper in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, shuttering after 131 years. Public officials initially rejoiced at the idea but soon discovered the difficulty in promoting their message.
Also gone was a source for the latest on community events and that singular community tie that an effective newspaper brings. This is a spreading phenomenon creating what is popularly described in media circles as “news deserts,” places where newspapers have closed leaving an information vacuum.
Training so-called citizens to do the work of journalists is a mechanism to respond. It also is indicative of just how desperate the times have become.
Reporting is in no sense mysterious and in no sense beyond reach of readers of this column. It requires reasonable intelligence and critical thinking, but it does not require a genius. Principally, it requires ardor. Getting it wrong is breathtakingly easy. Getting it right takes time and effort. Some stories can take many months to develop and properly report. The essential component in many cases is the willingness to do the work.
Reporters do not perform feats beyond the capabilities of the true thinkers among you. We are, rather, doing work for which you lack time to carry out in your hectic lives. We are providing a service.
The best among us add an element beyond even some of the brightest among you. We bring storytelling skill, infused with a human element, pumping life into dry facts and making that which is complicated easy — or easier — to comprehend. This ability is developed and refined over constant practice. Reporting is a matter of asking hard questions, doing hard digging and working continually to obtain key facts. Writing, as sports columnist Walter Wellesley “Red” Smith famously declared in 1949, is easy: “You simply sit down at the typewriter, open your veins and bleed.”
Some journalists can report but can’t write worth a damn. We’ll take those people because reporting is always the first order of business. But delivering on the writing is often the difference between a story gaining traction and one of import being left in the dust as the next news cycle revs.
People who can do that are in short and shrinking supply. Conte was among that rare group when he was an investigative reporter at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and I was an editor there. Today, he is among a few doing something when many in this business are idly watching a crisis grow.
This is important in an era when social media has provided a platform for fools to promulgate falsehoods of every stripe. Alex Jones, the cretinous peddler of conspiratorial dung in the Sandy Hook massacre, has been ordered to pay nearly $1 billion for defaming parents of children killed in the attack. How many times were his lies spread with impunity by loons and lunkheads on social media?
Teaching people the rudiments of reporting might help ignite the spark in critical thinking extinguished by social media, the giver of voice to the preternaturally stupid.
But God or something help us if we are left to depend on “citizen journalists” to step into void left by the best of those who practice journalism for a living. Stories will be lost and corruption like that seen in Harvey, Illinois, will be like trees falling in the forest with no one to hear.
Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.