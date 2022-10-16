The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

As newspapers teeter and some fall, gaps are widening with a few scattered souls scrambling to fill the void.

South of Chicago, Amethyst J. Davis, a former New York University student, has started the Harvey World Herald, a neighborhood newspaper covering Harvey, Ill., a town so thick with corruption, the feds recently raided City Hall and the police department on the same day. The story of Davis’ effort to chronicle the woes in her hometown is recounted in the latest edition of Editor & Publisher, the industry trade journal. The odds for her fledgling publication are long.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

