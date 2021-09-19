Before Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Reddit, Whatsapp, Pinterest, YouTube and every other platform for the promulgation of drivel, there was Gorgias.
Naturally, there is an app under that name, but even if there were not, Gorgias would remain what digital gurus call a social influencer 2,397 years after his death at roughly 110 years of age in the Thessaly region of Greece.
A philosopher, orator and rhetorician, Gorgias was born in Sicily and, like many modern social influencers, amassed fame and fortune by power of persuasion rather than might of doing. Rhetoric in the mind of Gorgias was not an art but a science, and one superior to all the others because through it, he reasoned, one could persuade another to do or think anything.
For example, he was a student of Zeno of Elea, renowned for, among other things, his arguments against motion. He contended that what we see as motion is not a change in essence but in appearance. The same concept applied to time. So, presumably, if you see an oncoming train, it is not oncoming in essence but in perception.
Lacking so-called smartphones — those material oxymorons — Gorgias and his ilk roamed from city to city, wowing the masses with their rhetorical flourishes. Basking in brilliance wasn’t free. Gorgias charged hefty fees to attend his performances or learn at his feet, whether those actually existed or were only perceived. This made him wealthy enough to commission a statue of himself made in gold. Like the Kardashians, he became famous for being famous.
Not everyone was a fan. Notable detractors included Plato and Aristotle. They dismissed Gorgias as a sophist, referring, in their view, to traveling, or itinerant, intellectuals whose mission was not true philosophy but profiting from their appearance of cleverness.
All this explains the lyric to that song by Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians: “Philosophy is the talk on a cereal box.” He wrote that at a time when society remained capable of understanding absurdity. But perhaps we are all sophists now.
Our foundation for rational debate is crumbling like the ancient ruins of Greece, where all those navel-gazers wandered so many centuries ago. Once, science and objective fact at least ruled the realm of the material here and now. Today, we live not together in a singular world but in worlds of our choosing, where reality is not what is but what we prefer, and news we don’t like is fake.
Last week, a reporter and I visited with Dr. Bechara Choucair, vaccinations coordinator for the White House, who was making the rounds seeking insights from state virus czar Dr. Clay Marsh and others as West Virginia’s vaccination rate plunged to the lowest in the country and the pandemic surge reached record levels.
Formerly the chief community health officer of Kaiser Permanente and commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Choucair naturally touted the science behind vaccinations, rattling off the statistics showing COVID-19 infection and death rates 10 times higher among the unvaccinated.
That does not matter to many of the unvaccinated, not at least until they become one of the statistics. Talking to physicians on the pandemic’s front lines here and in other states, Choucair said, he’d heard accounts of patients clinging to life asking to be vaccinated with doctors forced to explain it was too late.
An editor friend of mine was fond of referring to the old saw about no one suffering a town scold for long, a refrain that is especially worth keeping in mind in these politically charged days. People in our business hear cries of liberalism constantly, but I can tell you many of us cover a wide cross-section of views. That is true of me, and it is also true of my closest friends. Truth be told, I am still learning what I think about things, adjusting in both ideological directions depending on the topic.
But I am certain of the hazards of society venturing into the direction of Gorgias, to a place where truth does not matter so much as the raw craft of persuasion as an ends to itself, where people no longer care for objective reality, not as one perceives it but as it actually is, where they favor instead the reality of their choosing.
That is the place where social media and the political waves of the moment appear to have taken America and much of Western civilization. Such a state of mind leaves all of us vulnerable to the real impact of trains racing toward us, gaining speed.