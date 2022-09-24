Logic, which many Americans detest, explains the national plight.
That which is fallacious is that which professes to be decisive but is, in fact, based upon an argument that is specious, meaning superficially plausible but wrong. Many Americans adore fallacies, particularly a branch of them known as association fallacies:
You cannot agree on any point of fact with a member of That Side because one is always wrong by sole virtue of being on That Side. Association fallacies assert by irrelevant association that qualities of one thing are inherently applicable to another. This sow is blind and finds nothing. Therefore, all sows are blind and find nothing. It cannot be proved that even blind sows, even one gnawing on a cob, find ears of corn.
Discrimination in all its forms follows this line. A person from one group committed a crime. Therefore, all members of that group commit crimes. This poison has coursed through humanity since its origin. Evolutions in thought and the correspondent civilization of the species exposed association fallacies and relegated them to society’s intellectual backwoods.
But a new generation is sliding from upright walk to hunch.
Two old Joes are prey to this. One, Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat cut from a rotting mold, walks a precarious line. He retains his membership in a party now disdained by two-thirds of voters in the state where his political grip once was iron. He is associated by party with Joe Biden, the Democrat whom many voters willfully believe stole the presidency from Republican Donald Trump in 2020.
Under ordinary circumstances, being associated with Biden disassociates officeholders from voters in this state. Ask Republican Rep. David McKinley, ousted in the spring primaries because of his association with Biden by sole virtue of voting for an infrastructure bill. In the extraordinary circumstance of his moment as Senate swingman, Manchin has bucked reality principally by bucking Biden at almost every turn.
On the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Manchin veered in the minds of many conservative constituents, voting for the Biden bill after cutting a deal to help advance the long-stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 304-mile underground natural gas line being built in northwestern West Virginia and southern Virginia.
Conservatives favor this project and liberals oppose it for all the familiar reasons. Manchin long has espoused what he calls an “all of the above” energy approach that keeps fossil fuels in the mix. The Inflation Reduction Act includes provisions both for reducing regulatory hurdles for Mountain Valley and spurring renewable energy projects. The measure’s passage represents a victory for the old Joe in Washington and a liability for the one in West Virginia on the solitary basis of the former fact.
A win for Biden is a loss for whoever aids it, regardless of extenuating circumstance, even one ostensibly inuring to the benefit of the state, as supporters of Mountain Valley contend the project would do in the case of its completion.
That follows the association fallacy set as the standard by Trump: Biden always must be wrong by sole virtue of the fact that he is Biden, and anyone who votes with Biden always must be wrong by sole virtue of the fact that Biden always must be wrong. If Biden one day declared the world round, he would be wrong and so would anyone who agreed. He could declare the opposite the following day and still be wrong.
Because two-thirds of voters in West Virginia appear to follow that fallacy, their message to those who think critically is not to consider an alternative view but to toe the line. People who think this way are dullards and bullies. Trump supporters are not alone guilty of association. The left also jerks to this circuitous thinking.
Genuine thought is labor. It requires studying facts for the purpose of comprehension and contextual understanding rather than mere regurgitation or banner waving. It requires hearing and contemplating another view. It requires the time and care of intellectual processing rather than the instant gratification of impulse. It requires a willingness to concede a point made well.
No one benefits more than politicians from the want of this. Voters mindlessly marching to the beats to two parties carrying out a version of pro wrestling storylines, casting one side as heroes and the other as heels, allows stiffs and hacks to easily drum up campaign money and win elections without engaging in the hard work of pursuing and representing the public interest. Only a majority of the electorate actively thinking and disassociated from fallacy and its associated cretins and cons can end the charade.