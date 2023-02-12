The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Mike Owens is among the rich cast of characters with whom I’ve done time in the newspaper business and one who was more than a colleague or friend. He was and is a brother. He’s also among the finest journalists I’ve known.

Part of the Owens legend is a tale of him crawling through the wreckage of a burned-out mobile home to find a piece of exploded tear gas canister so he could track its make and model. That helped him learn the canister carried a warning that it was not to be fired into enclosed areas, which is precisely what sheriff’s deputies had done in trying to flush a fugitive from the mobile home. The fugitive wasn’t there. The canister exploded, and the home burned.

Lee Wolverton is former vice president of news of HD Media LLC and the former executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch.

