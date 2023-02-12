Mike Owens is among the rich cast of characters with whom I’ve done time in the newspaper business and one who was more than a colleague or friend. He was and is a brother. He’s also among the finest journalists I’ve known.
Part of the Owens legend is a tale of him crawling through the wreckage of a burned-out mobile home to find a piece of exploded tear gas canister so he could track its make and model. That helped him learn the canister carried a warning that it was not to be fired into enclosed areas, which is precisely what sheriff’s deputies had done in trying to flush a fugitive from the mobile home. The fugitive wasn’t there. The canister exploded, and the home burned.
The family wound up pocketing settlement money because of Mike’s reporting. It was an example of how far he would go to get the truth. The business desperately needs people like him. But he’s no longer in it. Neither is Todd Foster, the editor who first hired him. These signs are as vivid as any that journalism is dying.
Katy Evans, a reporter with whom Mike and I worked in Charlottesville, Virginia, is still at it. She is a local government and politics editor at The Washington Post. Reporters should want to be like Mike. Katy was and is.
Whatever the big story of the moment, Katy wanted it. The first she pursued in our time together was an investigation into Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control. A half-dozen plainclothes ABC agents surrounded a sorority sister’s SUV, one drawing a weapon and another trying to smash open a window with a flashlight. They thought she purchased alcohol underage. She’d bought sparkling water. They arrested her anyway.
By the time Katy finished tearing the agency to pieces over five months of reporting, ABC brass rued the day they heard of Charlottesville. A top official privately said Katy needed a bullet in her head. She put one in his career there. He was fired, not for the remark, which she never disclosed publicly, but for his ineptitude, which she exposed irrefutably. The agency’s three board commissioners lost their jobs, too. After initially denying Katy’s reporting, ABC eventually announced more than a dozen policy and procedural changes, all because of the failures her work revealed.
Tony Gonzalez, now an editor at Nashville Public Radio, and Chase Purdy, author of the book “Billion Dollar Burger,” started their careers working for me at The News Virginian, the smallest seven-day newspaper in Virginia. Tony at 22 was more mature than most people twice his age. At his urging, I hired Chase, his best friend.
Those two took it upon themselves to learn Spanish as part of work on a yearlong series on the Hispanic community in Waynesboro. One story highlighted a man’s struggles to gain citizenship. He wound up stuck for 15 months in Juarez. A sentence in hell would be softer. Their reporting triggered the outrage of former House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., a rock-ribbed conservative who intervened to help. The paper won a state public service award and top honors from Associated Press Managing Editors for international reporting even though Tony and Chase never left town.
These are names and stories unknown to you. Others are unknown to all or most of us, spread across America in one community after the next where journalists have labored for generations to report on people done wrong and people gone wrong. These journalists are vanishing from the business one by one, a kind of rapture that will leave the country worse off but too many of you are too blind to see it and too many who run the newspaper business are too weak to stop it.
In 2008, newspapers employed 71,000 people in their newsrooms. By 2020, that number had plunged to 31,000. Many of you expect those who are left to do their own work plus that of those who are gone. That they cannot is simple arithmetic. With 40,000 lost journalists go millions of lost stories ranging from Pulitzer winners to those telling small- and large-town tales of American life in all its aspects, glorious and gory, daring and dastardly, soaring and searing, endearing and infuriating, triumphant and tragic.
Pursuing stories like those teaches what Mike Owens and I discussed often: Stories are living, breathing things. Stories aren’t what we think they are but what the reporting shows them to be. Stories are in charge. Reporters go where stories lead. That’s the beauty of the chase.
I thought my story in this business would end with me having worked in it for a half-century after starting my career at age 19. But the ending I envisioned is not the one that will be.
After 36 years in the business dating to 1986, I am leaving for work outside it. Support the journalists still fighting the good fight. To them: Be like Mike, and never let the bastards get you down.
Lee Wolverton is former vice president of news of HD Media LLC and the former executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch.
