Some corporate executives are crooks in suits. Some corporate newspaper executives are crooks in empty suits.

This partly explains the industry’s predicament. News organizations reach approximately 136 million adults each week, according to the News Media Alliance. That is more than double newspapers’ combined peak weekday circulation of 63.3 million reached in 1984. Inflation-adjusted newspaper industry revenues have plunged 75% since then. Only newspapers could take a larger audience and make less money.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

