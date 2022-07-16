Beyond the screens’ glow, some people still engage in that arcane rite known as critical thinking, and some of these people still get it wrong.
A Fourth of July court decision is a case in point. Eighty-year-old federal Judge David A. Faber issued a 185-page ruling systematically striking each argument in a series lodged by the City of Huntington and Cabell County against the so-called Big Three pharmaceutical distributors alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic that still rages.
Reporting by Eric Eyre, erstwhile reporter for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, unveiled the dumping of tens of millions of pills on West Virginia, partly composed of people one drug executive disparaged as “pillbillies,” a signature of his disdain for those whose lives his company helped decimate. The Herald-Dispatch also meticulously chronicled the crisis as it bloomed into a massive, toxic cloud spreading across the state.
Eyre won the Pulitzer Prize for his superlative investigative work. Huntington and Cabell County hoped to win hundreds of millions of dollars for use in repairing shattered communities. Faber left them with nothing but the abiding ache of an epidemic still coursing through the communities’ veins, the flow of prescription drugs having ebbed but the flow of illegal drugs still gushing.
It did not matter, Faber determined, that the supply of drugs far exceeded the logically deduced demand of a tiny market or that skyrocketing fatal overdose rates paralleled the flood of prescription pills: 81 million were shipped over eight years to a population of fewer than 100,000 people. Overdose rates increased from 16.6 to 213.9 per 100,000 people from 2001 to 2017. It could not have been coincidental.
Lawyers for the city and county contended the distributors — AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health — should have paid attention. Faber said the responsibility was not theirs.
“At best,” he wrote, “distributors can detect upticks in dispensers’ orders that may be traceable to doctors who may be intentionally or unintentionally violating medical standards. Distributors also are not pharmacists with expertise in assessing red flags that may be present in a prescription.”
His reasoning reflected that of the U.S. Supreme Court’s in a unanimous ruling in a criminal case a week earlier, absolving two doctors accused of dispensing opioids illegally. Prosecutors said Xiulu Ruan operated a pill mill in Alabama that issued nearly 300,000 prescriptions in four years and accused Shakeel Kahn of writing prescriptions for payments.
In the civil matter, the task was to prove responsibility. In the criminal case, it was to prove intent. In neither case did mere facts suffice. Among the law’s deficiencies is that it provides no means to compel truth from the lips of those seeking to escape culpability with only their own word to damn them. The Fifth Amendment protects people from self-incrimination, which sometimes means guilty people need only keep quiet to avoid having their guilt revealed. As it turned out in the civil case, even the use of a term of derision for those being victimized was not enough, in the eyes of the judge, to prove what seemed obvious, that this state was targeted for profits at the expense of human suffering.
Much of America’s modern woe appears unique to the time. The country is buffeted by a crisis of reason and logic, by a steadfast refusal on the part of a vast segment of its population to think critically. Pilate wondered, according to biblical legend: “What is truth?” Modernity answers: Truth is whatever we wish.
Some of what ails us is not unique to the time but to the human condition, a kind of disease of the species oriented around insatiable avarice at the expense of others and a correspondent immunity from empathy and the emotional sting one feels at the sight of others’ torment.
That affliction touches not only those who benefit directly but those who preside in the courts where justice sometimes proves mythical, where it sometimes is purely an ideal to which we cling and in which we seek comfort, a thing more mist than material.
One can imagine a variation of the contention of the firearms lobby. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. Drugs don’t kill people either. But, like guns, they expedite the process. The answer is not to take away either guns or drugs but to exercise reason, which, in contrast to guns and drugs, is in short supply, as are reasonable limits.
Wherever the legal lines might be drawn, there is a responsibility plainly evidenced by the facts. In the corporeal courts of this world, that responsibility might be escaped. In the ethereal courts of another, perhaps those wrongs can be finally and forever righted.