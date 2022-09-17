The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Before writing that which I am about to write, I must do that which I am loathe to do regarding anyone holding political office. I must ask forgiveness. I must ask this because I am about to write that which I rarely find cause to write regarding elected officials. That is:

Roger Hanshaw appears from where I sit to be that rare sort in the modern milieu: a leader of keen intellect and high integrity and a respecter of law, propriety and decorum. The speaker of the state House of Delegates and a Republican from Clay County, Hanshaw represents conservatism of yore, principled, thoughtful and reasoned.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

