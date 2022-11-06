Few of the damnable sorts plodding about American life are more damnable than the politician, whose annual hour in the election limelight is at hand once more.
The mere stench of politics lures to it, like flies and cockroaches, cads and curs of every kind, cheats, chiselers and chumps, Bible thumpers and first-stone throwers, loons and louts, self-lovers and others-haters, soulless, mindless, heedless and all of them everywhere wanting your vote and mine.
Who else would want to go about stamping his or her name and face everywhere, on television, lawns, fenceposts, utility poles, T-shirts, bumpers, buses, billboards, ballcaps, buttons, brochures, business cards, magnets, sports calendars, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok and in newspapers (what remains of them) and everywhere else it can be conceived to brandish oneself?
Sane beings would long to escape their own ubiquity. They might crave the accoutrements of fame, a kind of which politics provides, but they would long for the convenience of anonymity. They would savor the freedom to slip into the grocery store in attire suited for the garage without fear of being approached by another constituent, a citizen, attaching like a barnacle, bemoaning the condition of the streets, the delays in garbage pickup or some other First World woe.
Ordinary people with ordinary imaginations can comprehend the sentiment of rock star Eddie Vedder, who at the height of his fame lamented the sight of himself on magazine covers. “If I see that guy’s face one more … time,” he seethed. Sometimes, rational beings want the precise opposite of the lyrics from the theme song to “Cheers,” the popular 1980s television comedy. Sometimes, we want to go where nobody knows our name.
Politicians, especially local politicians in small towns such as the one where this newspaper is found, must leave town for that relief. They must go far away, if not to another galaxy, at least to the next county.
If the public hounding isn’t enough, there’s the press. And if that isn’t enough, there’s the requirement to pass a public popularity test every two, four or six years to keep the job. Then there’s the paltry pay. West Virginia lawmakers get $20,000 a year. Jim Justice, the something-aire, could find that in in the couch cushions of the governor’s mansion, if he knew where the place was. His pay is $150,000 a year. That’s not even enough to cover 1% of his debt in mine safety fines and delinquent taxes.
Imagine making so little to endure the withering sarcasm of people like Phil Kabler. It’s not even enough to pay for decent train hijackers.
If all this weren’t enough, there’s an idea of transparency and public accountability still hovering about elected office. Theoretically, one can do as he or she pleases in the private sector so long as it doesn’t violate the law, and even then, you still must get caught. Public life is supposed to be different. People are supposed to be able to monitor the actions of those who rely on public money. There’s also an expectation of pursuing public good, though, fortunately for many officeholders, we’ve little notion of what the hell that is any longer.
Such as it is, holding office isn’t quite like being sent into the earth to dig a mine and huff coal dust by the lungful, but it’s no day at the beach either, unless, of course, you’re Rep. Alex Mooney, R-Charles Town by way of Maryland. Then it’s a week in Aruba and a stay at the Ritz-Carlton.
So, this is what American society has made of public office. Those who take service seriously are subjected to ceaseless scrutiny, stripped of their privacy, paid little and must maintain enough popularity to remain in office while making decisions for the greater public good that some people are sure to dislike. The rare few who do all this frequently must campaign against people who act in their own interest rather than the public’s, flout the rules and sometimes the law, appeal to the basest instincts of some constituents and lie their way into votes and into office.
It’s the sort of job that desiring it disqualifies one for it. Desiring it makes one either too damn naïve or too damn corrupt. Those who possess both the intellect and integrity to honorably hold office also must be of exceptional courage to withstand the incumbent travails of public life.
Somewhere in the Election Day field, there are such people, scattered diamonds amid the routine rough. Here’s hoping their ranks in office swell starting Tuesday.
Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.
