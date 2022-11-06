The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Few of the damnable sorts plodding about American life are more damnable than the politician, whose annual hour in the election limelight is at hand once more.

The mere stench of politics lures to it, like flies and cockroaches, cads and curs of every kind, cheats, chiselers and chumps, Bible thumpers and first-stone throwers, loons and louts, self-lovers and others-haters, soulless, mindless, heedless and all of them everywhere wanting your vote and mine.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

