A country careening off the rails need no longer be concerned about third rails, which explains their disintegration, a kind of societal Big Bang, abortion being the latest charged motif to be splintered.
Two major parties long ago translated to bifurcated politics, which have prevailed in America since before any of us was born, but not since the war between the states has the country been so asunder. Both sides are circling, readying to tear the other to pieces. Could the founders’ experiment be shorn in the process?
That is a question predicated on a notion of extant vulnerability, or the idea that America, as she is currently constructed, could falter.
Economics and geopolitics rebut this. The country is insulated by its capacity for self-sustainment — specifically, to provide food and energy for itself — and the free flow of supplies within its borders and to its immediate neighbors north and south.
This means that as global famine looms, with an anticipated death toll of some 1 billion, America is too mighty to fail, at least according to Peter Zeihan, a geopolitical analyst whose insights were recommended to me by Delegate Dana Farrell, R-Kanawha.
China’s policies are siphoning life from the dragon and will leave it badly wounded before an ascension to the top of the global economy can happen, Zeihan says. Voices of intellect and reason who could save the country from itself are being silenced in a string of executions. Labor costs are soaring. The population is aging with those who might have risen to take the place of older workers killed under one-child edicts.
America and Australia will withstand an upcoming global collapse and a few others working strategically with the United States similarly will endure a great test of humankind that will leave the population by century’s end smaller than it is now, an unprecedented turn in the history of civilization.
I am not a geopolitical analyst and don’t play one on TV or in columns for newspapers like this one. I neither contest Zeihan’s rationale nor fancy I could. His conclusions are factually supported and his logic irrefutable.
It is not his gloomier forecasts over which I wonder. It is over any premise, his or anyone else’s, that anyone or any entity has any advantage or collection of them, any superiority, any position of invulnerability that cannot be squandered.
Guided by leaders of intellect, sensibility and practicality, by men and women compelled by logic and reason and by a sacred sense of responsibility to act for the good of their own generation and future generations, America could be a force steering the world skillfully through crisis. History proves this. It also proves that a house can be divided and still stand.
What was true in the pre-Industrial Age, however, is not necessarily true now.
An America whose people value critical thinking and who, regardless of political disagreement, unify on common objectives, on the idea of creating economic opportunity for all those willing to strive for it, on the good of all her people, on a sense of personal and civic responsibility genuinely lived rather than merely preached, such an America would be truly invulnerable.
This does not slightly resemble the America about which we read on web pages and in newspapers, about which we hear on television and radio. The America we confront in those places is raging within itself. It is a country whose people steadily are more untethered from one another and reality. We increasingly are a people of willful delusion.
Recent Supreme Court decisions on guns and abortion are not what either side believes. They are not, as the right declares, a panacea for the societal ills that have ravaged America since hippies made love in the bushes at Woodstock. Neither are the rulings themselves the end of America as we have known her.
They are, rather, the latest symptoms of a country whose political cancers are metastasizing. A storm is gathering that could send the global economy into freefall. America could survive it and lead the world from it if we as a people recognized it, and not one another, as our enemy. We could not only be great again but greater than ever before.
Instead, we threaten to do what no foreign force could: blow to bits the American experiment. Will we find our sense of civic self and breathe new life into the republic or keep fighting one another until the house falls? That is the real choice confronting us.
Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.