Sludge ponds provide greater enlightenment than can be dredged from social media, the domain of bottom screechers, witless wanderers, limited characters and no character.

It is therefore with an acknowledgment of futility that I write in response to the bilge that bubbled there last weekend over the ghastly suggestion that people pay to read the content we produce. For this column’s regular readers, whose keen intellects are self-evident, the following explanation will be painfully rudimentary. Bear with me, friends. As for the rest of you lot, I labor under no delusion that you will or can be persuaded, but I will endeavor as much nonetheless.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

