While the country burns, her people fiddle, one side driven to distraction by transgender jocks and the other raging against the romantic machinations of a cartoon skunk. Meanwhile, as the corporate drums beat, political power players march down opposite sides of a singular aisle beneath the glow of a rainbow leading to gold the rest of us never see.
Allie Fox, the dystopic inventor played by Harrison Ford in the 1986 cult classic “The Mosquito Coast” aptly described the current state of affairs even before it sunk to current depths: “The whole damn country is turning into a dope-taking, door-locking, ulcerated danger zone of rabid scavengers, criminal millionaires and moral sneaks.”
That emotion is hereby seconded.
America’s history is laced with flaws, but those of the past half-century — ravenous avarice chief among them — have sent her spiraling from the mountaintop into the commode. This country once led the world in manufacturing muscle and know-how. Now it leads in incarceration rates, medical spending (unaffordable care), fat defense contracts and fat people.
When a war machine was needed to combat fascism in Europe, America revved it. The country became the world’s superpower because of it. American-made meant for both products and people: Tough, rugged, reliable. Now American-made is an oxymoron. I half-expect to find a tag on myself reading Made in China. Or India. Or Mexico. Made Anywhere but Here.
Next on a lengthening list of companies sending production on a one-way ticket to Elsewhere is Viatris, formerly Mylan. The pharmaceutical giant is scheduled July 31 to shutter its Morgantown plant, costing more than 2,000 jobs in a state already bleeding people and money. Founded in 1961 in White Sulphur Springs by Milan “Mike” Puskar and Don Panoz, Mylan became one of the largest drug makers in the world. A health clinic and the stadium where West Virginia University plays football are named for Puskar.
But Puskar is gone now and the company is going, too. He resigned as chairman in 2009 and died two years later. Reporter Joe Severino wrote last week for the Charleston Gazette-Mail about the plight of workers Puskar left behind. Their pleas for help so far have generated the sound of silence from elected leaders in Washington and Charleston. These leaders are the same people who say they are for American jobs. These are the same people who fret over the state’s population loss. These are the same people who plead for your votes and mine.
If there’s anything that remains bipartisan in this country, it’s the fact of too many people in power not giving a damn. It’s killing America. For some, the gold just gleams brighter. For the rest, hope dims.
Before this decade’s end, China will pass the United States as the world’s largest economy. The U.S. trade deficit reached a record $74.4 billion in March, ballooning to 22% with China and 23.5% with Mexico.
Both parties sent the nation careening to the cliff and now are mashing the accelerator. Republicans lobbied for the North American Free Trade Agreement, and a Democrat signed it. Republicans lobbied for China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, and a Democrat brokered it. Republicans stole working class hearts that Democrats forsook. The parties are one in talking the talk when the campaign bell rings and walking away after the votes are counted.
America’s problem is not that two ideologies are competing. America’s problem is that too many representatives of the two competing ideologies are charlatans and hucksters, liars and cheats. Worse, too many people in this country are dupes, either too blind or too apathetic to pound the table and demand better. They’d rather rail against the newspaper or rail against the gods than face the inconvenient truth that they’ve been played for fools by too many of the people they selected to represent them.
Understanding it all requires only heeding the maxim espoused at the opening of “The X-Files” television show: Trust No One.
More cult of ideology isn’t what’s needed. Leave people to do whatever the hell they please in their bedrooms and let them answer to whoever’s running the universe later or to no one since that’s who seems to be in charge now. Cancel all the knuckleheads with their knickers knotted over the futile flirtations of Pepe Le Pew.
Demand that people in power either halt their shameless cultural pandering and get this country about the business of making things again or be sent to the curb. Otherwise, enjoy the ride to the bottom. We’re headed there in a hurry.