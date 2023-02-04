An infection is spreading in America. It is new neither to humankind nor to the country. But having lain dormant for a generation, it is awakened and aflame.
People who possess power are abusing it, not in smoky backrooms but before our eyes and with our imprimatur. Too many of us who lack power are clutching at it through those who possess it and against others whom we perceive to be weaker than ourselves. Those in the public sphere no longer shrink from wrongdoing. They embrace it because we embrace it.
What happened Jan. 7 in Memphis, Tennessee, is instructive in ways too many of us do not grasp. Five Black police officers beat a Black man to death. When police kill Black men, we frequently hear about systemic racism, and no rational, intelligent being can deny the existence of this. But racism is a grotesque manifestation of a larger ill.
That ill is definable as a perverse lust for control, an insatiable desire to exercise dominion over others. Racism is a product of this, the foul fruit on a vine whose roots stretch deep into the psyche of the infection’s carrier.
Why did five Black cops beat to death a man whose skin color was the same as theirs? Malcolm X would have explained the Black officers had been taught by whites to hate themselves. This might be true, but it does not reach the root.
They did it because they were high with power and authority, which they had and Tyre Nichols lacked. He was just another young Black man in a neighborhood where most young Black men find hope only by taking up arms in the gang wars. He had no authority or power. They expressed theirs by beating him. They could not get enough of it. The feeling was euphoric. It was their version of burning the main line.
This fuels police brutality against Blacks, Latinos, poor whites and anyone else considered weaker. Too many of us live vicariously through officers like those in Memphis, Minneapolis and everywhere else police brutalize and kill. Too many of us get our own high this way. It’s as primal as anything in the jungle.
There is nothing extraordinary about an instinct or compulsion to prey upon those perceived as lesser. There is something deeply disturbing about a vast segment of society surrendering to this darkness within it. We are marching backward into history, seeking to erase it so we can rewrite it with the same poison pen.
Some of us don’t want our children to know the sting of past generations’ sins. We want history ethnically cleansed so that no child today senses shame in the actions of his or her forefathers. Neither will they feel shame when the actions are their own.
A superior species would recognize and restrain these baser instincts of its baser ranks, but humanity is devolving. We are returning to the stooped gait of our origins.
For a fleeting moment that vanished like the flickering of a candle, societal norms discouraged the kind of commentary offered recently on a cable news network where a guest blamed the attack in Memphis on officers being supervised by a single Black woman, a reference to Memphis police Chief Cerelyn Davis, who is married.
Cable news is just another symptom. Right and wrong mean nothing there. It’s about ratings. If people don’t watch, TV won’t air it. But people are watching.
Politicians are, too. They recognize that what the masses want now isn’t a sophisticated cuisine of reasoned debate, rational policy and sensible laws but the vile gruel of racism, xenophobia and zealotry. They are feeding the electorate what the electorate wants to eat, and that is feeding the cancer.
Many of those who feast on this infection claim Christianity while providing in their words and deeds a public testimony incognizant of New Testament tenets. Their witness isn’t to Christ but to survival of the fittest. They cry Christ but live and breathe as social Darwinists.
Different to them is damnable, lesser and weaker, whether displayed by skin color, evinced by limited financial means, expressed by sexual orientation or evidenced in some other way. The lesser and weaker — the hungry, thirsty and imprisoned with whom Christ identified — cannot stand. They must be trampled. Only the strong survive. To hell with the rest, both here and through eternity.
That is the infection overtaking America. Day by day, it makes us lesser and weaker. If we don’t halt it, if we don’t break its iron grip around our necks, it will finish choking the life from us.
Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.
