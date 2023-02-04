The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An infection is spreading in America. It is new neither to humankind nor to the country. But having lain dormant for a generation, it is awakened and aflame.

People who possess power are abusing it, not in smoky backrooms but before our eyes and with our imprimatur. Too many of us who lack power are clutching at it through those who possess it and against others whom we perceive to be weaker than ourselves. Those in the public sphere no longer shrink from wrongdoing. They embrace it because we embrace it.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you