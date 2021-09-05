Neither Jim Justice nor any of the governor’s men want you to know the costs of the Executive Mansion, the taxpayer-funded building designated as the living and working quarters for this state’s chief executive. Governors before him have shared this information when asked. But not Justice.
His lawyer says you do not have the right to know this. Because the mansion is his residence, the governor’s legal man speciously contends, records for utility, food, payroll and other expenses incurred there are not subject to the West Virginia Freedom of Information Act. Even though the Executive Mansion belongs not to the governor nor to any of his men but to the people of West Virginia, whose tax money a century ago paid for the land upon which the structure was built, the design of the building and the construction of it and whose tax money pays for its continued upkeep.
To reiterate, you do not have the right to know how much of your tax money is spent on the Executive Mansion because the governor lives there. Except, of course, he does not live there.
He says he does. He must say this because he agreed to live there when he settled a lawsuit filed over him not living in Charleston, though residing in the capital city is mandated by the state constitution. We know, of course, that settlement is worth less than the paper upon which it is written.
We know he does not live at the Executive Mansion but rather lives, or at least spends much of his time, at his private home in Lewisburg, more than two hours from the city of Charleston, where state government business is conducted, where the Legislature convenes each year and where Justice appears periodically for the down-home stagecraft known as COVID-19 press briefings. We know where he lives because our reporters have tracked him.
But this governor abides by no rules or laws that do not suit him. If it does not suit him to disclose the costs of the mansion where he does not live, he does not do it. There are rules for the rest of us but none for Justice. It’s the Justice Way. If it does not suit Justice to abide by the settlement agreement he signed, he does not. Just the same as his companies appear to pay their bills only when it suits.
This matters for many reasons, but the simplest and most direct is also the most important. The governor proclaims himself to be a man of his word. He stresses it, insists upon it. Two words, in fact, make up one of his favorite phrases: “Trust me.” He turns to this phrase often, especially in big moments. After first being elected governor in 2016, for example, he said: “I’m thrilled that the people of West Virginia trust me.” When he gave his first State of the State speech a couple months later, he used the phrase or a variation of it three times. When he was making the television news rounds this past spring, he said, “trust has to be earned, and the people of this state really do trust me.”
Well, some do, blindly, which is perhaps more to the point of what Justice seeks. He’s not interested in blind trust when it comes to placing his businesses in one as a financial arrangement to avoid conflict of interest. Never mind that blind trust. What interests him is your blind trust in him.
Some of us follow the old Russian saw frequently uttered by Ronald Reagan, a Democrat who turned Republican long before Justice: Trust but verify. Justice says he resides in the Executive Mansion. Can this be verified? Perhaps by analyzing expense records it can. Or perhaps not.
The governor and all his men want you to trust blindly, not to verify. To avoid providing the records in question, the governor’s general counsel attempts legal contortions that turn on themselves. He concedes that nothing in state law precludes release of the records. He makes no argument that the records must be withheld. He could release them, alas, but he does not.
Forget for the moment an argument we do not accept, that Justice is not required to release the records. We say he is required. Regardless, the governor and all his men should answer us and you, why not? Why not simply provide the information? Other governors have. Why not this one?
During his spring TV tour, Justice said: “Transparency is really, really big.” So, be transparent, governor. Release the records. You want to be trusted, but you acknowledge trust is earned. So, earn it. If you will not, those who do not trust blindly will be left with another question: What are you hiding?