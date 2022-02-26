Senate Bill 216 appears likely to codify what ought to be understood implicitly: Student journalists have rights assured by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, principally to express themselves and report freely. Bias is in the eye of the beholder, explaining the increasing number of people in this country who support only the rights of those of like mind. This trend endangers us.
Sponsored by Sens. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, and Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, the legislation in question is known as the Student Journalism Press Freedom Restoration Act, suggesting that press freedom has been removed and now is being restored. What the legislation more precisely aims to do is underscore that rudimentary freedom.
A plain power imbalance in higher and public education, which positions student journalists reporting on people to whom they otherwise answer, necessitates the clarity the bill offers, says Duncan Slade, editor-in-chief of West Virginia University’s Daily Athenaeum, also known as the DA, one of America’s most respected student newspapers.
“It’s a little bit intimidating,” Slade told Charleston Gazette-Mail reporter Caity Coyne. “I came to realize, in about six months of serving as The DA’s editor-in-chief, that the people who are high up in the university read pretty much everything we publish. I think there’s always a little bit of trepidation about running these accountability stories.”
Slade and Tyler Spence, executive editor of The Parthenon, Marshall University’s student paper, for which many of our reporters have worked, wrote a recent op-ed for the Gazette-Mail in support of SB 216.
Both student publications regularly produce important and commendable work, the DA recently exposing health violations at WVU’s dining hall and The Parthenon closely following the school’s presidential search. Fears lurk for student editors and reporters over potential administrative censorship.
Under the legislation, that would happen only in instances when material is libelous or slanderous, invades individual privacy, breaks federal or state law or disrupts a school’s orderly operation.
For my part, I am principally concerned about the first point. Material is only libelous or slanderous when it is objectively false and defamatory. It is critical to understand the distinction between that which is objective and that which is subjective. Facts are objective. Opinions are subjective. Libel and slander, both categorized under defamation, deal exclusively with objective facts.
Journalists ought to fear only this: getting the facts wrong. We answer solely to the facts, to that which is objectively and provably true. For journalists true to the calling, this approach to their jobs should affect every aspect of their work. That inevitably will result in journalists incurring wrath from those who cannot disprove the facts but wish for those facts to be concealed. People do wrong things when they think no one is looking.
There is a rub, neither with the bill nor its content but for a larger concern it inspires. Unequivocally, we support it just as we do Slade, Spence and student journalists everywhere. The Student Press Law Center, one of journalism’s most valuable institutions, is advocating this bill and others like it across the country. Backers include the American Civil Liberties Union and Americans for Prosperity, a conservative group. Those two otherwise could not agree on the color of the sky.
But journalists’ needs and that of the country are far greater than affirming liberties afforded us more than 230 years ago in the country’s founding documents. We need transparency and a robust press and rapidly are losing both. While the economics of the news industry are not necessarily a thing to be covered in the law, open government is an essential component of a strong, economically viable press and that is exclusively a thing to be covered in the law.
At this moment, the Charleston Gazette-Mail is battling WVU in court over open meetings violations. The school’s governing board wishes to conduct core business — such as consideration of tuition increases and budgetary decisions — in private. This means that while SB 216 formally insulates Slade and his staff from censorship, the doors are closed to them on fundamental school governance.
Elsewhere in the Legislature are circulating competing House and Senate bills that effectually would close off access to jail records, stifling the ability of journalists to monitor the government in the way it exercises its authority to take individuals’ physical freedom.
Flaws and loopholes in state open government law abound, allowing everyone from Jim Justice to state agencies to hide records about things as basic as how much it costs taxpayers to keep the power on at the Governor’s Mansion.
When journalists’ rights are broken, everyone’s are. When journalists can’t monitor public agencies’ actions or access those entities’ records, no one can, spare those acting in the dark, doing what they want no one else to know. Journalists’ freedoms are your freedoms. Fight for them or lose them.