Jen Psaki, press secretary to President Joe Biden, is a brave soul.
At least in comparison to Gov. Jim Justice.
Psaki displays her comparative valor daily. In what must seem to Justice a feat of insane courage, she gathers with reporters in a room for a press briefing. Every day. Can you believe it? Wednesday’s briefing lasted 47 minutes. During that time, she fielded more than 50 questions from living, breathing human beings — well, reporters — gathered with her in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. She dared to share the air with representatives of the Fourth Estate. One can only imagine how harrowing the experience must have been. But Psaki appeared peculiarly unfazed.
She behaved, in fact, as though she were doing something ordinary. Of course, it must seem rather ordinary to her, given that she’s been conducting press briefings in the Brady room since Jan. 20, 2021, the same day Biden was inaugurated.
Justice knows better. Doesn’t he always?
As of Friday, it had been precisely 750 days since the governor’s first virtual COVID-19 press briefing, held March 19, 2020. He has not held such a press conference in person with reporters since.
He dares not risk occupying the same space as them. God knows where they’ve been, always sniffing in dark corners. Justice briefs reporters on the virus only via live-stream video, him in one room and reporters watching from another, speaking only when permitted, like children who know they are to be seen (somewhat) and not heard.
Never mind that the pandemic has ebbed. Forget that thousands of people turned out in the fall for the unyielding mediocrity that has become West Virginia University football and are attending other events across the country, from the Super Bowl to a night at the Oscars slap. Justice knows where to draw the line. He can stand in legislative chambers with lawmakers showing his dog’s hind quarters and his own, but, by God, West Virginia, he can’t appear in a room with reporters and endure them and their damn questions.
With no one willing to step forward and do what needs done — hijack reporters’ trains — Justice does what he must. He applies a political prophylactic to his briefings, insulating himself in the safety of a YouTube presser. It’s a layer of protection for a thick man of thin skin.
Of course, some silly people think these so-called press sessions, whatever they once were, no longer are about a pandemic, not about whether to get vaccinated or boosted, not about whose lives the virus claimed today but about him, about providing a stage for a small man of large stature. Some suggest the virtual briefings are not products of necessity but of fear. He doesn’t meet with reporters in person because he is afraid they will pose difficult questions, afraid he’ll lose control of his message or himself.
Some people see the governor coasting through a second term, avoiding difficulty like a boxer ducking ranked contenders. If the facts get in the way of the story he prefers told, either to the world or himself, he can turn to his favorite tool, railing against a particular reporter or newspaper. The governor acts softly and carries a big schtick. His sycophants respond in Pavlovian fashion, clapping like seals at the aquarium.
This is how some see it, anyway. They think the governor does as he wants and wants to do little. Few people notice and fewer care. The governor knows if he says the right things, appeals to the right audience, possesses the right name and wears the right letter behind it, the world might not be his oyster, but West Virginia damn sure is.
So, why go without virtual briefing protection? The only people complaining are the editors and reporters at godforsaken newspapers, and no one worries about them anymore. He is Jim Justice, and he answers alone to the electorate in a state that sent him back to Charleston — well, Lewisburg — with two-thirds of the vote. It’s Jim Justice’s West Virginia, and we’re only living in it.
I don’t know whether any of these explanations is correct. Editors know only what the facts tell us. The facts tell us the White House and the world finally have advanced beyond the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, the country is returning to normality and, as this is happening, Justice remains in virtual hiding, cocooned, briefing the press like it’s March 19, 2020. What the facts don’t tell us, and about which we can only speculate, is: Why?