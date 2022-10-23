Having no better ideas, some people pursue public trust principally by means of duplicity in hopes it will be downed by dupes voting accordingly.
That’s the case in Arizona, where a blow-dried TV anchor is running for governor partly on the platform of media chastisement, an increasingly popular stratagem among those with little else to offer. Kari Lake bemoans her unfair treatment by the media from which she sprang, the irony lost on her like other concepts requiring use of polysyllabic terms.
Sycophants in the electorate clap flippers like seals at her every turn on the press, captured in videos with such titles as “Watch Kari Lake Put The AZ Republic In Its Place.” Lake is the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, enthralling rabid red voters evidently unaware, perhaps blithely, that she once swooned over, gasp, former President Barack Obama, a Democrat. She even donated money to his candidacy.
No one calling themselves a reporter, television or otherwise, should go gaga over any politician, let alone donate money to a campaign. Any reporter who does the former is unworthy of the title. One who does the latter is unworthy of employment. Reporters’ job is to hold to account politicians left, right and everywhere in between.
Voters on both sides increasingly prefer reporters challenging only candidates in opposing parties while fawning over faves. This isn’t journalism, and it isn’t part of a free republic. It’s propaganda and another mile on the road to tyranny.
Lake has mates from other primates in West Virginia. These people gnaw on outright prevarications like taffy, expecting voters to swallow. Theirs are the politics of phantoms. Everyone is out to get them, a demon lurking in every corner, as though the demons could be bothered. One candidate is so vain, he probably thinks this column is about him.
He refuses to talk to our staff while complaining in every ear that the newspaper has treated him unfairly. He pledges to call reporters and editors and never does. Still, he weeps and wails. His plan for victory isn’t a better plan for the community but there being just enough seals clapping to get him into office.
These are tactics employed by people with no platform nor an idea how to govern. They chase cars and blast dog whistles, no blow cheaper than sounding off on the media.
Casting reporters and newspapers as villains is as old as the medium. Thomas Jefferson famously defended newspapers and famously despised them. “Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper,” he declared. “Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.” Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Richard Nixon and other presidents as well as governors in every state and a cast of countless others in every office have clashed with the press.
Arch A Moore Jr., the three-term West Virginia governor, six-term congressman and one-term federal inmate for extortion and fraud, referred to the Charleston Gazette as the “Morning Sick Call.” West Virginia’s current governor, Jim Justice, wouldn’t spit on the Gazette-Mail or columnist Phil Kabler if they were on fire.
But the modern incarnation of the press feud isn’t what its purveyors project. It isn’t combating a hostile press. It is, rather, a tactic of cowardice, of politicians using the shroud of faux outrage over offenses never committed to shield themselves from public scrutiny, with a segment of the public cheering the charade like shirtless legions at a football game.
What every voter ought to demand, regardless of politics or party, is that those who seek their trust demonstrate their fitness for it. Answering the press, the public’s representative, rather than cowering under the guise of false indignation is one means of displaying the mettle required to govern and lead. How can candidates who can’t face reporters face the far more serious challenges of public office?
Elections are tests of ideas. An increasing number here and beyond are a test of two ideas in particular, the first that elections ought to be about what the candidate will do and how he or she will lead and the second, that character and the ability to serve mean nothing so long as the candidate waves the right flag and sticks it to the other guys, even if the weapons of choice are lies and damn lies.
Vote for whomever but know that a vote for the latter is for a fool and by one and places that suffer these long will feed from the bottom and dwell there.
Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-
