Having no better ideas, some people pursue public trust principally by means of duplicity in hopes it will be downed by dupes voting accordingly.

That’s the case in Arizona, where a blow-dried TV anchor is running for governor partly on the platform of media chastisement, an increasingly popular stratagem among those with little else to offer. Kari Lake bemoans her unfair treatment by the media from which she sprang, the irony lost on her like other concepts requiring use of polysyllabic terms.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-

Dispatch. His email address is lwolverton

@hdmediallc.com.

