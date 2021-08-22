Here’s a place to go: Billings, Montana.
Don’t ask me why. I’ve never been. Ask all the people going there. They’re streaming in from everywhere, from the Left Coast (California and Washington), the By God heartland (Kentucky and Texas) and points elsewhere and in between. That has propelled Billings to the top of the Emerging Housing Markets Index, produced by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.
What exactly is the Emerging Housing Markets Index? According to a Wall Street Journal story last month: “The index identifies the top metro areas for home buyers seeking an appreciating housing market and appealing lifestyle amenities.”
Average population for the top 20 cities in the index hovers at slightly more than 300,000, demonstrating that cashing in on the housing boom does not require being a major metropolis. Remote working opens possibilities that could not have been imagined before.
West Virginia should pay attention. Some people like to explain things that can’t be done here. If a thing succeeds elsewhere, it’s because that can be done there, but not here. If Republicans are the party of no, West Virginia is the state of the same.
Billings tells a different tale. Surrounded by mountain ranges, the town was formed in 1882 as a western railhead for the Northern Pacific Railway and named for company President Frederick H. Billings. People referred to it as “Magic City” because it seemed to arise from nothing overnight. Today, Billings, with a population of more than 117,000, is Montana’s largest city.
As recently as 1980, Billings, Charleston and Huntington were roughly the same size, though headed in opposite directions. The latter two had slipped from population peaks of roughly 85,000, a plateau Billings would surpass in 2000 and West Virginia’s largest towns won’t again reach unless trends of the last six decades are reversed. That can’t happen in a state of no.
So what’s drawing people to Billings? The Wall Street Journal told the story of Emily and Travis Elwood making the move from Portland, Oregon, leaving a two-bedroom apartment they were renting for Billings because they “were attracted to its size and affordability.” They bought a home, something they never imagined being able to do in Portland.
If size and affordability are an attraction, come to wild and wonderful West Virginia.
Naturally, Montana has things West Virginia lacks. The Bakken oil development, the largest oil discovery in U.S. history, in eastern Montana and western North Dakota has buoyed the state and its largest city. Energy is a driving economic force in the economy of Billings, set amid the country’s largest coal reserves and vast oil and natural gas fields. The town also remains a railroad and trade and distribution hub for the state and region.
But Billings also has taken care to accentuate and capitalize on its strengths to diversify and develop its economy. The city is home to regional and corporate headquarters and is a mecca for culture and entertainment.
Winters are brutish and the terrain is rugged, much the way West Virginia’s topography makes it one of the country’s most picturesque places and least developable. Reasons abounded for stagnation to one day overtake Billings, and yet the city marched on.
If West Virginians want to end the decline that has haunted this state and its two largest cities since Jimmy Carter roamed the Oval Office, people will have to start finding reasons the state can succeed rather than reasons it can’t.
That will mean no more stories like the one I heard last week. I got a call from a man in New Jersey who claimed a major company wanted to consider relocating one of its operations from there to here but couldn’t get a call back from a prominent political figure. The man balked when I moved for us to pursue a story on the matter, so I’ll never know whether his account was authentic or contrived.
It seemed entirely plausible that people in high office would be slow to move in a situation like the one he described. That cannot be the case for a state at the bottom looking up. West Virginia needs elected officials who will fight for every job and every dollar they can bring here.
This state needs people who believe we not only can replicate Billings but better it. Now is the time for people to lead. If those elected to office will not, others must, seeking to ensure no opportunity for growth is lost. People might then someday say: Forget everywhere else. The place to go is West Virginia.