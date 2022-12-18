The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Birth into abundance affords benefits of materiality and favor, but it cannot surmount the deprivation of toil’s instruction.

Experience teaches, for better or ill. Those who stumble without cushion for the fall, those who know the fear of failure’s harsher penalties and feel their sting and pay heed to their lessons learn how to navigate difficulty in a way that those swaddled in privilege cannot comprehend.

Lee Wolverton is vice president of news of HD Media LLC and executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is lwoverton@hdmediallc.com.

