The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For the past couple of weeks, The Herald-Dispatch and the Charleston Gazette-Mail have been publishing estimated budgets and incomes for various towns and counties in this region. Has anyone taken time to evaluate and compare these from city to city?

I would like to draw attention to one line item in the “revenue source” section of these budgets — fines, fees and court costs. This is a statement of money which is expected to come from policing actions. For a number of towns, this is in the range of 1% to 3% percent of total expected revenue.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you