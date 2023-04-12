For the past couple of weeks, The Herald-Dispatch and the Charleston Gazette-Mail have been publishing estimated budgets and incomes for various towns and counties in this region. Has anyone taken time to evaluate and compare these from city to city?
I would like to draw attention to one line item in the “revenue source” section of these budgets — fines, fees and court costs. This is a statement of money which is expected to come from policing actions. For a number of towns, this is in the range of 1% to 3% percent of total expected revenue.
However, in some cases, it is a major part of the planned income. In the case of the town of Milton, it is 10% of the entire income stream. This essentially says that policing activity is oriented towards being a revenue producer, rather than a necessary activity for public safety. This then puts the police department out on the streets and interstate acting as a tax collector or toll booth. It would be truly interesting to see this number for a town such as Summersville, with its reputation for being a speed trap.
Before the epidemic occurred, there was a rump legislature in the state, dedicated to proposing legislation that would be of interest to older citizens. This “Silver Haired Legislature” passed bills that were then referred to the state Legislature for consideration. One of these dealt with the issue of policing for income rather than safety and proposed that limits be set on the amount of income which should be allowed to be generated by fines and fees. This is something that should be considered in the future to preserve the image of the state as welcoming to visitors rather than a speed trap out to “take” drivers.
