Shower heads — and their effect on hairdos — have been in the news recently.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s proposed changes to shower head regulations could unlock the potential for one shower to spew out 10 to 15 gallons of water per minute. If the idea of unfettered water use makes your hair stand on end, consider another huge water guzzler: meat and dairy.

Farming cows for meat and milk commandeers 23% of all water in the United States, and it takes about 4 million gallons of water to produce one ton of beef. Growing the same amount of vegetables uses far less water — only 85,000 gallons. University of Oxford researchers concluded that going vegan is the single biggest way to reduce our impact on Earth when it comes to water use, land management and greenhouse gas emissions.

Let’s be water-wise in our showers and in our kitchens. We can help the planet, and spare scores of sentient animals from unnecessary suffering by going vegan today. For a free vegan starter kit, visit www.PETA.org.

Jessica Bellamy

The PETA Foundation

Norfolk, Va.

