Don’t confuse opinion with fact; feeling with thinking, or denialism with hypocrisy. No one has natural immunity from emotional influence. Everyone’s decision-making uses hardwired emotion to varying degrees. Recognizing our susceptibility to peer pressure, tribal tendencies and inherent fear of others constitutes the first step in overcoming partisanship.
Partisan rhetoric and name calling fans the flames of controversy. Today’s partisan behavior by politicians doesn’t represent denialism (confirmation bias), but rather the pinnacle of hypocrisy. Blind loyalty to party instead of the rule of law threatens our constitutional federal republic. Facebook empowers controversy by proliferating misinformation, conspiracy theories and fake news in pursuit of more advertising dollars.
On May 21, 2016, for a bargain price of $200, two different Russian Facebook pages organize dueling protests in Houston, Texas. U.S. Senator Richard Burr in 2017 questions Facebook counsel Colin Stretch about it, “You commented yesterday that your company’s goal is bringing people together. In this case, people were brought together to foment conflict, and Facebook enabled that event to happen.” Earlier this year, Facebook posts facilitate the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection.
Constrain Facebook’s persistence in enabling conflict. Understand motivations of Facebook friends. Hold Facebook accountable for propagating discord. Reduce Facebook’s power by blocking political propaganda. Garry Kasparov notes, “The point of modern propaganda isn’t only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth.” His reflection helps to illuminate Facebook’s hacker culture with Huxleyan “Brave New World” aspirations.
