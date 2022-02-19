On offering hope to our youth: The unfortunate “Unless you believe...” quote missed the Christian message of love and hope. Try instead Matthew 25:31-40.
Might I suggest that this message be balanced with other messages of hope? Many non-Christian people I have met in this area can witness to lives of faith, hope and love. Judaism has much to offer, including practicality, humor and faith; Jesus himself was a practicing Jew. The Five Pillars of Islam call for a life of virtue, faith, prayer, generosity, and self-control; Huntington has a welcoming Islamic community that could be invited to educate and exemplify. Buddhism, with its democratic ideals and call to social action, appeals to the more meditative mind. For students who want to avoid organized religion, Wiccans offer a benevolent nature-based faith system based on the physical world. If the true purpose of the “revival” was to offer hope and love to hurting and unconnected youth, these are a few possible alternatives.
On the other hand, if the purpose was that one particular Christian entity be given an exclusive opportunity to recruit from the public schools, it should be considered illegal, immoral and unconscionable.
