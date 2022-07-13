A recent article submitted to the Opinion page suggested that the penalty for mass shooters be a mandatory death sentence. This was of course after a trial and conviction. Many would agree that death is a suitable punishment for such a crime.
The definition of “mass shooter” varies among reporting agencies from a low of three dead to as high as five killed at a single location at the same occurrence. With deadly drugs such as fentanyl, meth and heroin, death can be as deadly to many more in a single dose. Regardless, it is a horrific incident, causing pain and sorrow to survivors.
Executions of mass killers were issued to the Oklahoma City bomber as well as Boston Marathon bombers and others. These were federal sentences, with little public opposition.
Are other mass murders likely to bring as much attention in the press, with cries of execution?
I’m referring to drug dealers, regardless of level, who continually pump death to people by the thousands across America. Few of us are exempt from their work in the loss of friends or family members or through monetary costs to society. Obituaries and court records of their work are a daily occurrence, yet the offenders receive relative “minor” sentences for their crimes that result in death. This needs to change.
If, as the writer suggests, mass murders by gun should receive the death penalty, it’s only logical that dealers who deal death to ones they sell to also receive the same punishment.
Illegal drugs sales (and resulting treatment for users) has become a multi-billion dollar business, not only in this country but across the world. It’s time we take a lesson from some “undeveloped countries” and issue the maximum penalty of death to those convicted dealers, regardless of amount or type they sell.
