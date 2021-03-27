I am very comfortable now that I have a recent letter writer’s assurance of the things President Joe Biden won’t do. She forgot to mention that he will not provide jobs for all the Americans who lost their jobs when he closed the Keystone pipeline, although gas prices have risen approximately 80 cents a gallon since he took office.
He will not stop saying he is a Christian although he continues to support the murder of innocent babies and he also wants to give more rights to transexuals and all sexual orientations (other than heterosexuals). The Bible is very clear that murder is a sin and does not state just do whatever makes you happy sexually. The Bible states that God expects us to follow his precepts and there is nothing in the Bible that states God approves of homosexuality or sex changes.
Biden will not put his son in office because he needs to keep him out of the spotlight due to his illegal dealings with China. Biden will make nice with China and allow them to more fully gain control of the U.S. because we are dependent upon them for practically everything we buy. Rarely can you buy clothes or groceries that are not marked “Made in China.”
Biden will not require people to use ID to vote nor will he stop illegal immigration, although he expects working American citizens to spend their hard-earned taxes on food, housing, healthcare, etc. for illegal immigrants.
There are two specific groups that Biden will not do anything for, including allowing them to keep their rights: Christians and white Americans. We are victims of prejudice based on skin color and beliefs.
Ultimately Biden is going to drag America into a recession and socialism, then we will be equal. Equally oppressed with no rights or freedoms and all working for the dictator running the country.
Patty Deeds
Milton