President Biden and his leftist government are destroying the rights and civil liberties of our citizens based on ideology, not on criminal acts. These acts of injustice began in the presidency of Obama/Biden. Obama’s Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while running for president against Trump, submitted a false dossier to a FISA court to get authorization for the FBI to spy on Trump and his top loyalists, falsely accusing them of Russian collusion. Trump’s top ally, General Michael Flynn, on only a charge of lying to Congress, was arrested in the dead of night. This arrest involved over half a dozen federal agents carrying automatic weapons, which is more reminiscent of Gestapo tactics than the FBI.
In the summer of 2020, Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots were the most destructive in United States history. These rioters terrorized our citizens for months and injured over 2000 police officers. When they took over and occupied several blocks of a city, the mayor said, “Let them have their summer of love.” In May 2020 while the rioters were trying to invade the White House, the Secret Service rushed President Trump to a secure bunker.
These Black Lives Matter and Antifa anarchists were given a free hand for their rioting during the summer. If any were arrested, their bail, funded in part by Kamala Harris, immediately put them back on the streets.
In contrast, hundreds of thousands of the January 6 “rioters” at the Capitol were arrested and held in jail, some in solitary confinement, for weeks. Some were not even told of the charges against them.
If you are a Trump supporter, the Biden Justice Department treats you as undeserving of the civil rights that other Americans are entitled to under the Constitution.
