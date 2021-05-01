I am watching President Biden’s speech before Congress. Well, maybe a fifth of Congress. Everyone is wearing masks, except for President Biden, who gave fist bumps instead of handshakes while walking in to the podium.
These members of Congress are all vaccinated, or should be, yet they are all wearing masks and have around five seats separating them. The health experts say that vaccines protect us from COVID-19 and keep us from passing it to others. The vaccinated, yet masked, congressional representatives are sending the opposite message. Is it any wonder so many Americans are refusing the vaccine?
President Biden’s first 100 days in office seemed to have one objective: to undo all of Trump’s successful policies. Prior to COVID-19, the U.S. had the greatest economy it had enjoyed in decades. Manufacturing plants were returning to the U.S. Our military was being rebuilt and strengthened. Our immigration on the Mexican border was stabilized.
Now we have a humanitarian crisis on the Mexican border. Now, our energy independence is threatened, primarily due to the shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline project. Now, even with voter fraud overshadowing Biden’s presidency, the Democrats are pushing a bill in Congress that would not require identification to vote. Even the Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for his statements about Georgia’s new election laws.
Biden’s speech is over and I could give him a record number of Pinocchios for it. One example: Biden said during the Obama/Biden administration, that he was proud to be part of the presidency that killed bin Laden. Well, fact is, he voted against the raid that killed bin Laden. He said it was too dangerous.
After listening to President Biden’s speech, it appears that the socialists should be very happy.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio