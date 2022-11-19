The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Recently someone in California won the Powerball lottery, and the cash payout was just under $1 billion. It would be dangerous to win that amount of money, and it might not lead to happiness. We all know a lack of money causes problems, but the law of diminishing returns kicks in after you accumulate more and more money.

For instance, my doctor might drive a car that is worth 15 times more than the one I drive, but he probably isn’t 15 times happier than I am. My car keeps me warm in the winter and cool in the summer. It doesn’t have a computer screen on the dashboard, but that’s fine by me. I like dials and gauges. When it comes to car dashboards, I’m an analog guy.

