Recently someone in California won the Powerball lottery, and the cash payout was just under $1 billion. It would be dangerous to win that amount of money, and it might not lead to happiness. We all know a lack of money causes problems, but the law of diminishing returns kicks in after you accumulate more and more money.
For instance, my doctor might drive a car that is worth 15 times more than the one I drive, but he probably isn’t 15 times happier than I am. My car keeps me warm in the winter and cool in the summer. It doesn’t have a computer screen on the dashboard, but that’s fine by me. I like dials and gauges. When it comes to car dashboards, I’m an analog guy.
If you received a cash payout of just under $1 billion, you couldn’t shoot the breeze with the guys at a restaurant over a cup of coffee, and you couldn’t sing in the church choir. I think you’d need to leave town and change your name like they do in the federal witness protection program.
I know they don’t release the names of the winners of big payouts, but you couldn’t keep it a secret. When you trade in your old Dodge for a new red Ferrari people will notice. “How can he afford a car like that? Didn’t he work at the Board of Education?”
Lottery prizes should be limited to no more than $50,000. More people could be winners. The winners could use the money to remodel their homes or replace the roof. You couldn’t buy a new Ferrari, but you don’t need one anyway.
