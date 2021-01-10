Essential reporting in volatile times.

As a thankful goodbye to 2020, I would like to pay tribute to a year of some of the most ridiculous and confusing statements that I have ever heard from some of the world’s top leaders. Included with more recent intelligent remarks are other historical words that have brought a smile to most of us.

The world is flat!

Man did not land on the moon; it is a Hollywood trick!

This COVID-19 will just disappear; wait and see!

Maybe we could inject bleach to cure it!

It is not any worse than the flu!

Young people are not affected; only old people with poor health!

The presidents of Russia and North Korea are great guys!

Those riots were bad, but there were some good people there!

This election was rigged; I won!

Do these sound familiar? Just food for thought. Happy New Year!

God is still in control.

John Crowder

Barboursville

