Our country is in a severe crisis.with the COVID-19 virus pandemic. This is a time when we look for leadership at the top, the federal government, and its head, the president of the US. We are fortunate to have had the right person at the helm in past catastrophes, for example, Abraham Lincoln (a Republican) during the Civil War and FDR (a Democrat) during the Great Depression, in both tragedies many lives and livelihoods lost.
Today we are facing a somewhat similar situation with one big difference. We have an incompetent and ignorant buffoon as our “commander-in chief” who has caused needless thousands to become sick and die. President Trump ran and won his election on isolationist and xenophobic messages, both damaging to solve a global issue like a pandemic. Added is his terminating agencies and firing professionals in government who could have warned him of the coming suffering. Warnings there were but deaf to his White House staffed by sycophants and his own family. A lethal mix.
The daily presidential briefings are the opportunity to inform the nation about the current situation and the Federal response, and to console and unite the country. Instead, President Trump has turned them into primary election rallies for his base, blaming others for the pathetic response of his administration, China, state governors, Democrats in the U.S. Congress, even hospital staffs — an endless list. Certainly no empathy for those suffering from the virus and the millions in “home confinement” and the other millions who have lost their jobs. His priority is getting the economy revved up again (his only political claim to fame no matter how false), never mind the human toll.
The worst of times with the worst of leaders.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington