In May 2013, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave a speech to Brazilian and South American bankers. In this speech given to the bankers, Clinton expressed hope and dream for a time in the future when the whole hemisphere would have an open border, where commerce and people would move freely without any restrictions. She would later deny saying this at the presidential debates with Donald Trump. Instead she said it was Russian misinformation put out by Putin, who supposedly favored Trump.
In 2021, after Trump policy’s greatly curtailed illegal border crossings, President Biden’s open borders policy seems to be fulfilling Clinton’s dreams.
The Princeton Policy Advisers predict that 1.7 million aliens will seek to enter the U.S. illegally by this year’s end. Others predict even higher numbers. Most of these are being processed without background checks for criminal conduct, financial means of support, or even for COVID infection. Not only are they being admitted from Central American countries, as Vice President Harris would have us believe, but from over 100 countries throughout the world.
The Rio Grande Valley Sector of the Border Patrol in Texas apprehended 15,000 illegals in just one week. Every month of Biden’s administration, apprehensions have exceeded the previous month’s total.
The Yuma, Arizona, sector is even more alarming. In fiscal year 2021, illegal immigrants exploded to 68,003, or a 854% increase over the previous year. This area is also known for the illegal drug operations.
What are more dreams of Democrat leaders? Packed in the proposed infrastructure bill is a proposal that would give citizenship to illegal immigrants. Will our representatives vote party lines and support this? Democrat-controlled Virginia has already passed legislation for free admission to colleges and universities for illegal immigrants, while other state residents pay the full fees.
Perhaps the dreams of some will end as a nightmare for middle class Americans.
