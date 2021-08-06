United Way of the River Cites would like to extend a giant thank you to the community for supporting our inaugural cornhole tournament and making it a huge success. Special thanks go to presenting sponsor Dutch Miller. In total, nearly $20,000 was raised through sponsorships from 29 local businesses and organizations and community member registrations. These dollars will go toward programs and services that help people in the five counties we serve.
We would also like to thank all the players and volunteers who came out on Saturday, July 24, and spent the day at UWRC. Forty-five teams including sponsors and community members played 90 games of cornhole throughout the course of the event. Volunteers spent the day serving as referees for cornhole games as well as helping with set up and tear down, including the Prevention Empowerment Partnership Youth Leadership, who also hosted a family fun area.
We know that “it takes a village,” and we’re awfully grateful to live in a community that comes together for fun and good company.
Carol H. Bailey, executive director; Bill Rosenberger, resource development director, United Way of the River Cities
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.