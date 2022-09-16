Jared Kushner’s “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” recalls Mike Pence after becoming Donald Trump’s running mate: “Over the next five years, I kept watching for Pence to break character — to do what most politicians do behind the scenes and criticize others, complain about situations, and push back on requests to travel events — but he never did.” Bottom line, he’s a true believer.
For five years, Pence stands by President Trump regardless of future political implications. Pence defends controversial border wall, “Muslim ban” and Russian 2016 election meddling. Pence pledges Trump loyalty until 2020 election certification.
On election certification, Trump urges Pence to break the law. “Over and over, Pence asked if there was anything he could do,” according to Robert Costa and Bob Woodward’s book “Peril.” They suggest Pence looks for reason to appease Trump by discounting electoral votes legally cast for Biden. Pence seeks former Vice President Dan Quayle’s counsel with whom he previously served in Indiana House. Quayle denounces thoughts to overturn election by saying, “Mike, you have no flexibility on this. None. Zero. Forget it. Put it away.”
On Jan. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m., Pence begins a congressional joint session. At 2:45 p.m., Secret Service removes Pence from Senate chamber. Ten minutes later, Trump tweets: Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done” by rejecting election results. Pence and family move to room adjacent Senate floor. Minutes later, they relocate to loading dock below Capitol. During Capitol Hill insurrection, Trump’s henchmen chant, “Hang Mike Pence.” White House aide proclaims Trump says VP “deserves” it.
VP stays in loading dock until Capitol cleared. Returning to Senate floor, he certifies electoral vote. Pence squelches “the Donald’s” illegal plan of clinging onto power. He preserves democracy.
Eric Hoffer in “The True Believer” sums it up. He writes, “It is startling to realize how much unbelief is necessary to make belief possible.”
Roger Combs
Ona
Executable climate change solutions lie in revisiting past
I’m not an expert on climate change, but I do try to keep informed about the topic. I don’t think many people take the problem seriously, but they should. Earth is the only place where humans can live and prosper. Remember what Elton John told us in his song “Rocket Man”? “Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids. In fact it’s cold as hell.”
Locally we’ve seen unusual weather in recent times. Remember the ice storm during the winter of 2021? I don’t remember anything like that in the past. What about the flood on 3rd Avenue near Marshall? Enslow Park took it on the chin again. I thought we fixed that problem years ago. When I was a boy, children got sleds for Christmas. What would they do with them today?
On the national scene we’ve seen floods, droughts, high winds and fires. What are the residents of the Southwest going to do when the Colorado River dries up? Can they build enough desalination plants to serve millions of people? Will they power them with fossil fuels? Forget nuclear power. Look how Putin is holding the people of Ukraine hostage. If he starts losing, he might blow up the power plant.
I have some solutions. Go back to the way things were in 1950. Those who had cars usually had only one. Many rode the bus. Only some stores and movie theaters had air conditioning. In the summer people used fans in their homes. Some had an exhaust fan in the ceiling of the top floor that pulled air from opened first-floor windows. Get cars off the road and airplanes out of the sky. Bring back passenger trains.
If we don’t do something soon, it will be too late. I don’t think we can engineer our way out of this problem. We must cut back.
