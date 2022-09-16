The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jared Kushner’s “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” recalls Mike Pence after becoming Donald Trump’s running mate: “Over the next five years, I kept watching for Pence to break character — to do what most politicians do behind the scenes and criticize others, complain about situations, and push back on requests to travel events — but he never did.” Bottom line, he’s a true believer.

For five years, Pence stands by President Trump regardless of future political implications. Pence defends controversial border wall, “Muslim ban” and Russian 2016 election meddling. Pence pledges Trump loyalty until 2020 election certification.

