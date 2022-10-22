The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On Nov. 8, West Virginia voters will decide whether or not to approve Amendment 2, which, if approved, will allow the state legislature to eliminate tangible personal property taxes for businesses as well as the personal property tax for vehicles without an agreed-upon plan to make up at least $500 million a year in lost revenue for counties, cities and schools.

This is the definition of fiscal irresponsibility. What will happen if our state budget surplus turns into a deficit? Where do you think the money will come from to make up the deficit? I do not believe that local governments and schools will just sit back and take funding losses on the chin. I have a bad feeling that the state legislature may adopt a property tax scheme similar to that of Pennsylvania or Ohio, which means you the taxpaying resident will make up the difference.

