Martin Luther King Jr. speaks from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in August 1963. Only Mahalia Jackson urges him to tell the audience “about the dream” results in that part of the “I have a dream” speech. King mentions “I have a dream” eight times in his speech. Those words still echo today as our nation continues to struggle in finding equity and justice envisioned by the Constitution.
The United States of America sanctions citizen independence within the constraints of the Bill of Rights. Government of, by, and for the people constitutes a pragmatic constitutional republic. Our Constitution codifies individual privileges and political standards of conduct. Yet, nowadays members of Congress, such as Mitch McConnell, favor raw political power over their obligation to support and defend the Constitution. Regardless of party, demand accountability from congressional members endeavoring to diminish our rule of law.
We hear red/blue, right/left, conservative/progressive, among various political labels. Still no political party exceeds a 50% majority. A national Gallup poll (December 2020) reports on political affiliation: Independent, 41%; Democrat, 31%; and Republican, 25%. Whereas West Virginia voter registration (May 2021) shows: Republican, 37.8%; Democrat, 35.5%; Independent, 22.4%; and Other 4.3%. Hence, 26.7% of WV voters don’t belong to a major party. This reveals a growing disillusionment with political parties. Independent registration signals an evolving willingness to seek Congressional nonpartisanship.
Forgo political drama, rhetoric, and propaganda in favor of nonpartisanship. Keep the Founding Fathers’ dream of America alive by banishing dark money from elections. Endorse our nation’s aspirational dream of equity by empowering legislation that ensures accessible voting for all U.S. citizens.
Roger Combs
Ona