Our Supreme Court justices, some of the smartest people in the United States, can’t decide when life begins. Any person with common sense knows that life begins at conception. Is it because they are afraid of the abortionists that they won’t do the right thing and end the abortion of human beings?
We have an abundance of cats and dogs running loose in most of our cities. Why doesn’t someone set up an abortion clinic to get rid of the excess kittens and pups? My answer to that is there is no money in it.
During partial birth abortions, when the baby is coming out of the birth canal, they stick a needle in its head, killing it. Some nurses have quit assisting doctors performing abortions because they heard the baby crying. Why aren’t the doctors being charged with murder? What about the woman? Shouldn’t she be charged as an accessory to murder? Not in the society that we live in. When they stand before God, who they don’t believe in, they will answer for deeds done in the flesh.
The woman’s excuse is, I didn’t plan on getting pregnant and I don’t want this child. Did she take any precautions to keep from getting pregnant? An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
