Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I am not a fan of legalized murder. This is exactly what abortion is. The person who is a willing person to have intercourse and then gets pregnant has the option of having an abortion.

One day you will stand in the presence of God, who placed that seed in your womb, and you chose to destroy it by abortion. At that time you can explain to God he made a mistake by allowing you to get pregnant and justify your abortion.

I don’t think it’s OK, and God will not say he made a mistake just because you didn’t want it.

Wake up, America. Abortion is only legalized murder. I don’t want my taxes paying for it.

Homer Campbell

Ironton

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.