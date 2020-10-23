I am not a fan of legalized murder. This is exactly what abortion is. The person who is a willing person to have intercourse and then gets pregnant has the option of having an abortion.
One day you will stand in the presence of God, who placed that seed in your womb, and you chose to destroy it by abortion. At that time you can explain to God he made a mistake by allowing you to get pregnant and justify your abortion.
I don’t think it’s OK, and God will not say he made a mistake just because you didn’t want it.
Wake up, America. Abortion is only legalized murder. I don’t want my taxes paying for it.
Homer Campbell
Ironton