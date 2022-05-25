I personally think the extreme left does not believe in the Declaration of Independence and especially not about the guarantee of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Where does it say that is OK to kill a fetus after it can survive outside the womb?
I have to admit that I am pro-life, but I do believe that decision should not be made by just five people. It should be decided by a majority of the people of this country. That decision decides whether a fetus gets to live or die. As a Christian, I know how I would vote, but I also don’t presume to know how each state would vote. I do feel that every state has the right to make that decision, which is what the Supreme Court’s draft decision means — not that all abortions will be illegal, which is what some are saying.
I completely believe in freedom of speech and the freedom to peaceable protest but not lawless protests, which is what they are doing by protesting at the justices’ homes and should be arrested for those actions. Would the Department of Justice please do their job and enforce the laws of the land and stop calling parents domestic terrorists for complaining how and what their children are being taught? Stop treating adults like children and children like adults.
Do your job, DOJ!
Terry Thornburg
Huntington
We still need to mask up to prevent spread of COVID-19
I gave in. I could no longer avoid a few short airline trips to celebrate a couple of special events and catch up with a few lifelong friends who are not doing well. The passing of one just weeks after I took the plunge and flew to Florida to visit was proof enough that some things cannot be delayed.
What a difference. In February, the airport was a sea of masked travelers, albeit many seemed unaware that their noses are part of their faces. Now it is mid-May, the omicron variant is surging, and I can count the number of masks worn at the airports and on planes on one hand.
Those few of us wearing masks bond immediately. We shake our heads in disbelief and occasionally share disparaging remarks about the anti-maskers.
“Thirteen dead in Buffalo” screams from the airport television monitors, replacing news about stock prices spiraling out of control and Ukrainians running for cover from Russian artillery. And yet, travelers around me all seem to be committed to behaving as if life is as normal as a 1960s family sitcom.
In my mind’s eye, I imagine a terminal full of ostriches clucking and flapping their long necks aimlessly. Or perhaps they are looking for the sand.
Yes, omicron is less lethal if you’re vaccinated, but you can still spread it to those who are vulnerable and you can still spend a nasty few days if you get the symptoms. Mask up, America.
Carole Garrison
Huntington
Cabell Commission candidate
thanks supporters for votes
To the citizens of Cabell County who supported me in the primary election, I want to thank you for your vote of confidence in my bid for the Republican nomination for Cabell County Commission, District 1. I am humbled and honored to have received the chance to move forward to the general election on Nov. 8. I would not have made it this far without your support and vote.
I look at my choice to run as a privilege to continue my hard work to now making Cabell County a place we can all succeed. I will work with the same commitment I have always had in my career for all of Cabell County to bring opportunities to each and every citizen and business. In these unprecedented times, we need strong leadership to change the direction of our county in growth and development. We need creative and innovative thinking to build a better business environment and quality of life. I know I can bring energy to the Cabell County Commission to forge the change needed for our future.
Liza Caldwell
Huntington