Roe v. Wade should never have been a constitutional right. The life of a child, a human being, was never considered. Every life is precious.
Women say having an abortion is part of their health care, so being pregnant is a disease that they need to get rid of. Why should taxpayers money, those who believe in right to life, be given to Planned Parenthood to perform an abortion? Christians are glad their taxpayer money won’t be used to pay for something they don’t believe in.
The media says 67% of the people are against Roe v. Wade being overturned. How did they arrive at that number when 65% of the people are Christians?
About 62 million children have been aborted since 1973. Women say they are more regulated than guns. How many people have been killed by guns since 1973? My guess would be a lot less than 62 million. The majority of the killers were mentally ill; the women are considered sane.
Whether women believe it or not, they will answer to a higher power for aborting their child.
