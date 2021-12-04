It turns out a great number of trespassing homeless and disenfranchised persons have been displaced by the recent deconstruction of the old ACF property along 3rd Avenue in East Huntington.
Did the police department, fire department, EMS and City Hall know these deplorable living conditions had existed? If so, had a turn to blindness been serving as bliss?
Now, residents of Highlawn all the way east to Staunton Road near St. Mary’s Medical Center have reported break-ins, a number of which occurred while the residents were at home. The homeless were in search of shelter and food, not drugs, family jewelry, car keys, credit cards or loose change.
It’s time to fess up and to no longer ignore the fact Huntington has experienced a longstanding homeless crisis. Council members and the mayor were elected in part to recognize, address and attempt to resolve often complex issues that affect most all of this fair city’s residents and citizens.
