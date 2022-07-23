Our nation’s problems include economics, congressional gridlock and judicial activism. Yet, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., focuses on winning at expense of justice in three steps. First, he packs Supreme Court. Second, he saves former President Donald Trump from conviction in two impeachment trials. Third, he opposes bipartisan commission creation investigating Capitol Hill insurrection.
Step one, McConnell refuses to do his job in 2016 by blocking consideration of Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination for over nine months. He proclaims presidential election too near. Yet about a week before 2020 election, he secures confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. Later, Trump’s three confirmed justices flabbergast senators Joe Manchin, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Senators assert justices misled them about their intention not to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Step two, McConnell rescues Trump from conviction twice. In first impeachment trial, McConnell manages to exclude any witnesses or documents. When second impeachment arrives at Senate, McConnell delays proceedings until Trump leaves office. After saying Trump guilty, McConnell maintains a former president constitutionally ineligible for conviction. Then he votes to acquit.
Step three, McConnell rejects establishment of bipartisan commission in May 2021 to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection. He calls commission creation “slanted and unbalanced.” Yet, he recently professes interest in House hearings. He says “the public needs to know” what happened. More likely McConnell hopes House discoveries don’t derail his midterm plans to reclaim Senate majority leadership.
In conclusion, misuse of political power doesn’t benefit a free and open society. A democratic republic requires respect for the rule of law. Recall Thomas Paine’s “Rights of Man” where he writes, “A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not be trusted by anybody.” We need trustworthy public officials who “say what they mean and mean what they say.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.