Our nation’s problems include economics, congressional gridlock and judicial activism. Yet, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., focuses on winning at expense of justice in three steps. First, he packs Supreme Court. Second, he saves former President Donald Trump from conviction in two impeachment trials. Third, he opposes bipartisan commission creation investigating Capitol Hill insurrection.

Step one, McConnell refuses to do his job in 2016 by blocking consideration of Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination for over nine months. He proclaims presidential election too near. Yet about a week before 2020 election, he secures confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. Later, Trump’s three confirmed justices flabbergast senators Joe Manchin, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Senators assert justices misled them about their intention not to overturn Roe v. Wade.

