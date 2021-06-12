A recent column by a regular contributor suggest the truthfulness and unbiased reporting of reporters and others in the news media. This could not be further from the truth.
A prime example is the June 1, 2020, story of President Trump ordering the clearing of Layafette Park and areas adjacent to St Johns Church so that a photo opportunity could be had by the president in front of the church. This was reported by Vanity Fair, the New York Times, the Washington Post and NPR, as well as other print media. CNN, Good Morning America and others quickly piled on, with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris commenting their approval, unchecked on social media.
What was the source of verified information concerning the incident? How did all the liberal news agencies, with millions of dollars in assets, supposedly with reporters dedicated to searching for truth, make and report (and continue to propagate the story) that was not true? There is no answer short of lies and biased reporting.
The Department of Interior Inspector General Mark Greenblatt’s report determined that the Park Police had ordered the area cleared of BLM and Antifa rioters days prior to Trump’s photo op. The reason to clear the area was for the safety of workers installing fencing to protect St Johns Church, which had been vandalized and suffered fire damage by the rioters. The report also states the president’s plan to take photos had no influence on police decision to clear the park, which had been ordered days before.
One would hope that with this information, the media would issue an apology or at least sanction the reporters and editors who had allowed this story to be filed. Instead, they circled the wagons and suggested that Inspector General Greenblatt was really auditioning for a job at Mar-a-Lago.
Such is the state of a truthful and unbiased media.
Roy Heffner
Chesapeake, Ohio