Are we all happy with the Biden administration’s screwing up everything? I don’t think so, because everything they are doing is going exactly as planned. Their plan was to drive up the price of gas to force you to stop driving or buy an EV automobile, but by not driving you need to live in large cities with many forms of public transportation to get to work, which is not available in the flyover part of the United States that they care nothing about.
They abandoned the Afghan people and left thousands of Americans there. Next, they defunded the police and financed district attorney elections that released criminals back on the streets to create as much chaos as possible. They have been working for years to indoctrinate our children to not love our country. They call all white people racist and yet the leftist leaders are white and are the most racist. Joe Biden has been one of the most racist politicians in modern history.
They started to teach gender to the very young, which is meant to confuse them, and have dumbed down our youth by not teaching the three Rs, which they should be doing. They stopped building the wall on our southern border and opened the border so that our border patrol would be tied up with so many immigrants that they could not cover all the border properly and have allowed drugs, criminals and terrorists free access to all over the country, which has caused almost 120,000 overdose deaths of our young people by all of the fentanyl coming in. We know what the criminals will do, but we don’t know what the terrorists will do.
They flooded our country with money to help inflation get started, having been told by many economists that is what would happen. Everything they are doing is their plan to destroy our freedom-loving country. Joe Biden is being led by socialists and Marxists. That is why they want to take away our firearms because if our citizens are armed, they can’t do it.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.